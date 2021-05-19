Conservative Cancel Culture

But America and conservatives have a tough time dealing with the truth and as such Nikole Hannah-Jones, famed journalist of The 1619 Project, Pulitzer Prize winner and a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient, will no longer be given a tenured position at her alma mater UNC-Chapel Hill because conservatives don’t love her.

See, UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media pursued Hannah-Jones for its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, a tenured position, but after conservatives (read white people) took issue with the offer, UNC remembered that it was in the South and pulled its Confederate flag undies back up.

Instead, they have agreed to give her a five-year fixed position as the Professor of the Practice. (also known as the Allen Iverson spot. I kid.) Because this is a fixed position and not a tenured position it doesn’t need Board approval.