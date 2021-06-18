Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
So , waiter make itBy Flavius on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 1:59am |
Donald ‘s final , and last, role of the dice. . Because , sadly ,we probably can’ t yet completely stop , while a portion of his ¨base¨ still agrees that he should be indulged in attempting to ¨ restore”¨the economy”.(Perhaps with Secretary of Treasury Jared moving to 660 Sixth Avenue- cut down his commute.)
What we may be able , and should certainly try to do, is to make sure it’s final. And only.
Any rational (if only !) executive , would have automatically grasped that ,at a minimum . the vaunted restoral should be a single header. Even so limited ,say, to one smaller State , (not NY or California) it will be fraught with apparently unresolvable enigmas..
Which he can attempt to de-enigmatize if the unfortunate patient is, say, South Carolina. And it will be done because
It has to be.
And somehow done, it will be reasonable for us to propose a format for a less more strenuous round two. Etc.
Unlike WW2 's Seabees whose
¨ the difficult can be done immediately , the ¨ impossible just takes a little longer ¨
it can t ..
Limit Act 1 of the restoral to ¨a learning experience."
Remember ,as Sgt Westmoreland put it- in Fort Dix in 1951 :¨You don´t learn from trying the impossible. You just suffer¨.
revised to substitute ¨Remember ¨ as the first word of the last sentence,
Until Covid 19 I used to read to a person with autism .And to those of his house mates who wanted to listen
.Unlike them he has never had any speech-he can spell a message by pointing to the letters
that make a word. He seldom does.
Hemingway's ¨The Killers"" kept his attention .
Jack London ś ¨To bui;d a fire".¨When I temporarily closed it he came from his usual chair , opened it and
handed it back to me.
I ḿ going to resume reading. Any suggestions?
by Flavius on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:24pm
Maupassant's The Necklace?
May Day, F. Scott Fitzgerald?
Truman Capote has some nice straight forward short stories
Ballad of the Sad Cafe/McCullers
certain Bradbury?
(I'm assuming subtext & abstract might be tough?)
A Perfect Day for Bananafish? (not sure how dark endings work)
Here's a collection of short stories - i don't know all of them
https://lithub.com/43-of-the-most-iconic-short-stories-in-the-english-la...
A Curious Story of a Dog... is about a bright boy who's autistic-like - gets lost in large numbers but has trouble understanding irony and people's cues - may be fun/may be confusing...
As I Lay Dying
Larry McMurtrey, such as Leaving Cheyenne?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 10:29pm
Thanks.
I'm thinking of John Cheever and "The day the pig fell in the well".
by Flavius on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 10:51pm
Nice. I was thinking about "The Things They Carried".
I'm still curious what the traits are that fit this autistic reader's delight - is it meticulous linearity, description? Is there a type of humor he appreciates? Is there something about more rural or nature settings, or is A Farewell to Arms in a hospital suitable? Does it have to be clean, uncluttered, or does the mayhem of Wise Bloodnor A Confederacy of Dunces work? Can it be grotesque, like Vonnegut's book about the perverse super intelligent twins?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 11:28pm
How nice to see your name and commentary, Flav! (thought for sure you were gone this time forever.) That is all. No need to reply.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 11:37pm