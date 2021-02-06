Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Race History] NAMIBIAN GENOCIDE OF 1904
It has been called the first genocide of the 20th century, the “forgotten genocide’’ and the genocide that was the precursor of the Holocaust. Tens of thousands of Africans were killed between 1904 and 1908 by German soldiers in what is now Namibia, a vast, arid country northwest of South Africa.
German soldiers targeted people of two ethnic groups — the Herero and the Nama — because they had resisted land grabs by German settlers. Africans were shot, hanged, abandoned in the desert and died in concentration camps. Descendants of the Herero and Nama, marginalized groups within Namibia itself, kept alive the stories of their genocide through oral tradition and cultural events.
A push to recognize the genocide began after Namibia’s independence in 1990, and grew stronger with the 100th anniversary of the atrocities in 2004. In recent years — with researchers and left-leaning politicians pushing Germany to come to terms with its rarely examined colonial history — the process gained momentum.
While Germany indicated early on that it was ready to recognize the atrocities as a genocide, there was a stumbling block: money, not only the amount to be given, but what any payment would be called.
On Friday, Germany formally described the killings as a genocide, agreed to issue an apology and committed to providing $1.35 billion toward reconstruction and development projects. The Namibian government hailed the agreement, and some Namibians welcomed it.
But Herero and Nama leaders dismissed the deal as a “public relations coup” because it did not include funds deemed “reparations.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/28/world/europe/germany-namibia-genocide.html
BUCKINGHAM PALACE BANNED ETHNIC MINORITIES FROM OFFICE ROLES, PAPERS REVEAL
The Queen’s courtiers banned “coloured immigrants or foreigners” from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered documents that will reignite the debate over the British royal family and race.
The documents also shed light on how Buckingham Palace negotiated controversial clauses – that remain in place to this day – exempting the Queen and her household from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination.
The papers were discovered at the National Archives as part of the Guardian’s ongoing investigation into the royal family’s use of an arcane parliamentary procedure, known as Queen’s consent, to secretly influence the content of British laws.
Read the article at https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jun/02/buckingham-palace-banned-ethnic-minorities-from-office-roles-papers-reveal
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:46pm
AS TULSA DIGS FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1921 RACE MASSACRE, VICTIMS SAY THE ROAD TO JUSTICE IS A LONG ONE
Walking along the Greenwood area in Tulsa, you cross paths with luminaries including Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, actress Alfre Woodard, Ben Crump, and Roland Martin. You hear 107-year old Viola Fletcher and her 100-year old younger brother describe the events of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community. Despite the horror, you feel joy in the 100th commemoration.
Tomorrow, digging will begin on a mass grave. It is unclear if the bodies are those of those slain in the massacre or the bodies of those who died in the influenza pandemic of 1918. The dig is one sign that the efforts to keep the events of the massacre failed. The massacre has not been covered in history textbooks. Even residents of Tulsa were unaware of the horror. The truth is now available for all to see.
A multitude of documentaries are being televised to remind us of this tragic event.
There are lawsuits seeking reparations for those who had their property stolen.
R.I.P. to those who lost their lives
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/31/us/black-wall-street-massacre-victims-bur...
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:54pm
Medal of Honor at Last for Black WWI Veteran
Henry Johnson, all 5-feet-4 of him, was given the name “black death” for his valor in the Argonne forest during World War I. Cries of “Oh, you Black Death!” at a homecoming parade in Harlem greeted his return to the U.S. after the war. But Johnson’s legend quickly faded. He was too black to be an American hero and too crippled by war to hold his old job. He died in 1929, just over a decade after the war ended, destitute and unheralded.
Henry’s son, Herman Johnson, was raised by a great aunt and uncle. He knew his father only from occasional meetings in public parks and later visits to VA hospital rooms. After his father’s death, there wasn’t even a grave for Herman to visit
https://www.thedailybeast.com/medal-of-honor-at-last-for-black-wwi-veteran
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:57pm
VMI has tolerated ‘racist and sexist culture’ and must change, investigation finds
An independent investigation of the culture at Virginia Military Institute released Tuesday found ‘a racist and sexist culture,’ fierce resistance to change and a fear of retaliation among students and faculty who want to report bigotry or sexual misconduct to administrators.
“This investigation found that institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI. The racist and misogynistic acts and outcomes uncovered during this investigation are disturbing,” said the report, authored by lawyers at the law firm Barnes & Thornburg, who were paid $1 million by the state for the probe. “Although VMI has no explicitly racist or sexist policies that it enforces, the facts reflect an overall racist and sexist culture.”
The report recommended requiring VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, to create a sweeping reform plan and to submit quarterly reports to the state on its progress. It also urged Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the General Assembly to appoint a committee with no ties to VMI to evaluate those reports and address “any lack of substantial progress.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/vmi-report-investigation-racism/202...
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 1:04pm
How the Father of Modern Policing ‘Abolished’ the Police
August Vollmer has been hailed by many in law enforcement as the father of modern American policing. He has also been criticized for pioneering the militarization of the police and espousing the racist theories of eugenics. What’s rarely talked about, however, is that he began his tenure as the head of the police department of Berkeley, Calif., in 1905 by forcing all of his deputies to resign — arguably a kind of early experiment in abolishing the police. He eventually replaced them with college-educated people, hoping they would usher in a new, progressive era in policing.
In Mr. Vollmer’s ideal world, cops would never have to bust heads; instead, they would use their smarts to bring about social reforms that prevented people from becoming “crooks” in the first place. “You prevent people from doing wrong,” a protégé recalled Mr. Vollmer saying in a speech to a group of officers. “That’s the mission of a policeman. I’ll admire you more if in the first year you don’t make a single arrest.”
A 1916 article that Mr. Vollmer co-wrote disparaged traditional police departments as corrupt, inept and violent, with officers chosen for their “political pull and brute strength.” His solution, which became a reality at the University of California, Berkeley, was “a school for the special training of police officers,” which would grant the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
It sounds like an uncontroversial suggestion. But Mr. Vollmer’s police school was actually part of a radical plan to dissolve the Berkeley Police Department and rebuild it as a better organization
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/03/opinion/august-vollmer-abolish-police...
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:21pm
ANTOINE FUQUA TO DIRECT SERIES HIGHLIGHTING HYPOCRISY OF ENSLAVED PEOPLE OWNER GEORGE WASHINGTON
The President has a pilot script and an eight-episode bible for a series that tells the complex story of America’s first elected leader and the contradictions behind the man who, after leading the country to victory in the Revolutionary War, made an indelible mark on setting up a democratic government as its first president. In his first 153 days, Washington unified the warring factions of the country; organized the State, Treasury and what was then called the War Department; set up the Supreme Court; and ratified the Bill of Rights and the Constitution in 1791.
There is hypocrisy: Washington and wife Martha owned 300 enslaved people who toiled on their Virginia plantation. He ripped nine of them away from their families to join him when he set up the government in New York, where slavery was not outlawed until 1807.
https://www.theroot.com/antoine-fuqua-to-direct-series-highlighting-hypocrisy-o-1847023632
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 2:41am
THE RACIST LEGACY MANY BIRDS CARRY
Corina Newsome is a Black ornithologist, as rare as some of the birds she studies.
When she joined Georgia Audubon last year, the group’s executive director called her hiring a first step to “begin working to break down barriers” so that people from all communities can fully enjoy birding and the outdoors.
But overcoming those barriers will be daunting. As with the wider field of conservation, racism and colonialism are in ornithology’s DNA, indelibly linked to its origin story. The challenge of how to move forward is roiling White ornithologists as they debate whether to change as many as 150 eponyms, names of birds that honor people with connections to slavery and supremacy.
The Bachman’s sparrow, Wallace’s fruit dove and other winged creatures bear the names of men who fought for the Southern cause, stole skulls from Indian graves for pseudoscientific studies that were later debunked, and bought and sold Black people. Some of these men stoked violence and participated in it without consequence.
Even John James Audubon’s name is fraught in a nation embroiled in a racial reckoning. Long the most recognized figure in North American birding for his detailed drawings of the continent’s species, he was also an enslaver who mocked abolitionists working to free Black people. Some of his behavior is so shameful that the 116-year-old National Audubon Society — the country’s premier bird conservation group, with 500 local chapters — hasn’t ruled out changing its name. An oriole, warbler and shearwater all share it.
“I am deeply troubled by the racist actions of John James Audubon and recognize how painful that legacy is for Black, Indigenous and people of color who are part of our staff, volunteers, donors and members,” interim chief executive Elizabeth Gray said in a statement in May. “Although we have begun to address this part of our history, we have a lot more to unpack.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/interactive/2021/bird-names-racism-audubon/?itid=hp-top-table-main
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:15am
Still struggling with how a term black people used to identify themselves in 1963, including by MLK and other respected black leaders, is "offensive", "awful" and "derogatory" even as preserved on a plaque still in place as put 60 years earlier.
And considering it's the Spanish word for "black" in the rather Hispanic (30%) state of Texas we're talking about, do black people walk around cringing when Hispanics speak?
Does "obsolete", "fallen into disuse", "antiquated" not suffice these days - anything out of favor and no long current must be considered "offensive" and completely erased?
Imagine women asked for a tenth of this treatment.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_60c0bd7ce4b017b0c9adc681
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 1:04am
Word meanings change all the time.
Nothing remarkable
https://www.ferris.edu/HTMLS/news/jimcrow/question/2010/october.htm
Edit to add:
As far back as when MLK was in junior high, he used Black interchangeably with Negro
Black became the common term.
https://kinginstitute.stanford.edu/king-papers/documents/negro-and-constitution
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 8:21am
Yeah, it is remarkable. 50 years ago MLK talked about Negroes and The Negro. Sure, Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael proposed a more prideful option, but "National Association of Colored People" lives on despite that term falling out of favored too, and for all the screaming about "the N word", a lot of blacks continue to use that word multiple times a day, and Negro ain't "the N word".
I don't think you can name me anything similar of any cultural shift around the world, but you're so fucking glib anyway, as if sure, Stokely Carmichael was the most important thing to happen to a largely conservative church-going group of people. And we're talking about some respectful signs from 60 years ago, not Confederate statues and the like. Whatever - boring as always.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 7:58am
Carmichael was speaking during the Black Power era.
Usually, the way it works now is that Black movements in the United States inspire others, rather than vice versa.
Marti Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter inspired activists in other countries.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 8:26am
You can be inspired by someone and not have to renounce and feel "offended" by your previous life, your previous speech. Should I run around looking for embarrassing 1950s white talk to cancel, "you're the boss, applesauce..."? Maybe we should ban the showing of beat era "go cat go" movies, or Elvis jailhouse rock stuff... I'm pretty sure Sydney Poitier used the word Negro in several films - should it be bleeped out, overdubbed?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 9:55am
The movies are the movies
There was a guy who sung Mammy in blackface on screen.
It is 2021, the current generation of Black people get to decide what to call themselves
You are free to keep using "Negro".
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:16am
This isn't about 2021 - it's about converting stuff thats been sitting around since 1963 just cuz their lingo on musty signs is oddly enough old style. Is reading the word "Negro" on a historical description as "awful" as watching a cringeworthy blackface minstrel performance?
ETA: while I'm sure some had nefarious histories, what were possibly the positive interesting stories behind these Negro Bluff, Creek, Pond, Tank, Lake, Bend, Liberty Settlement... that get relabeled with some unrelated black Texan's name? Who were these people who lived there? Did they have a story?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:36am
The Negro published by W.E.B. DuBois in 1915 is still available.
The history is freely accessible
There are no statues to Hitler in Germany, but the history is known
The name change is because it is about the population in 2021.
You can continue to use whatever word suits your fancy.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 11:47am
The "history" is the place names, and the memories so no, it's not "freely accessible" - it's deleted, superimposed with a generic famous black Texan. Maybe someone didn't like great-grandma's old style clothes either. Trade her up for something more woke.
(these are place names, not just plaques - people were born, played, grew up, fell in love, worked, died - largely under a set of names. I personally would be careful driving ramshod over the past, and would in general give preference to the people who live there (in this case the black people who live there).
I know guys who call themselves "bad ass nig****" and similar. Pretty sure they wouldn't like things toned down or cleaned up.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 12:09pm
History remains intact, including the rationale behind the name changes.
If there is no shame to the name, you would have typed "bad ass niggas/niggers"
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 2:26pm
Nigger nigger nigger nigger - dude, i don't really give a fuck - i was listening to Niggas With Attitude 35 years ago, I've heard blacks say it a million times, i don't much use it just becuz, but there's not a word on the planet that really bothers me except thru repetition, and half the time that just takes out the sting. But for fucks sake, Negro Creek gets somebody wound up? Wouldn't that be where all the black kids went swimming in the summer? So we give it some generic stodgy old name instead of what's free and fun? Name it like a library? Whoo boy, that's fun. I remember a swimming pool in the south with "no running, no jumping, no ....", basically nothing to do with fun. You would've love the shit out of it.
(and yes, there is shame to the name "nigger", tho not in all cases, but not very much with Negro even tho it can be used as a pejorative., especially with House Negro framing and such. But whatever. We discuss this shit as if we were 13.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 3:14pm
You don't get to make the choice about whether the name of Negro Creek changes.
Go up to a member of NWA and call him a nigger.
Relax, you still have the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 3:20pm
Why do you say such stupid shit? Of course I "don't get to make the choice" - i was just wondering when people got all uptight to go back scrubbing stuff that wasn't inherently offensive from 60 years back.. And why would I call someone with NWA a nigger, presuming i ever met a bandmember? Hey, i used to listen to the Slits - would i call the singer a slit to her face or refer to her as a slit otherwise? Is there some weird logic in all this? But yeah, calling someone a "colored person" is offensive, but "person of color" not. Go figger.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 4:51pm
link for you, PP
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 3:59pm
I admit I'm not certain why "black" became unacceptable--they still call us white--but we'll identify people by whatever category they choose for themselves. But it may not be strictly accurate to refer to someone like Halle Berry as "African"(really half that).
by Aaron Carine on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 8:49am
tweet from this morning went viral: tweet has 3,149 retweets and 11.9K likes
account has 197,200 followers
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 11:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 3:31am
On comments made by Crab Leg Luxury
It will be interesting to see how the Juneteenth holiday proceeds. It is true that many Black Americans have conflicted feelings about the 4th. The conflict was noted by Frederick Douglass in his Fourth of July speech, but persists to today. July the Fourth is BBQ Day.
Frederick Douglass (1852)
https://nmaahc.si.edu/blog-post/nations-story-what-slave-fourth-july
Current perspective on the Fourth (NPR 2020)
https://www.npr.org/local/309/2020/07/03/887069521/for-many-black-americans-the-fourth-of-july-means-something-other-than-independence
The Star-Spangled Banner has issues. The lyrics of the third stanza are controversial:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/10/18/star-spangled-banner-racist-national-anthem/
Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln had a somewhat tumultuous relationship
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2018/02/14/frederick-douglass-needed-to-see-lincoln-would-the-president-meet-with-a-former-slave/
Given his references, I think Crab Leg Luxury's target was a Black audience. He does care what whites think.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 9:09am
That stanza of the anthem at least isn't sung anymore. It's telling that America's national anthem(not the anthem until 1931) reflects her problem with race.
by Aaron Carine on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 11:44am
We have been over all of this several times.
Pretty sure Dick Day was the last Alzheimer's sufferer here.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 12:59pm
I myself hadn't been part of the discussion until a few hours ago.
by Aaron Carine on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 1:40pm
History books are going to tell a more complete history of the United States, warts and all. Hearing to stories of what ethnic groups went through will do more to bring the country together than covering up the faults. What I have seen happen as Black people come to grips with slavery and Jim Crow is a sense of pride. The feeling is if we survived Tulsa, we can survive anything.
Nikole Hannah-Jones begins the 1619 Project with the story of how her father flew the flag of the United States despite the racism he faced. Annette Gordon-Reed tells a similar tale in her book "On Juneteenth". Getting to tell the stories provides a good outlet.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 3:53pm
History books are only so long. If they add something, they usually drop something else.
Prior synopsis of anthem's third verse, tho pretty sure it's been discussed 2 or 3 more times incl more recently.
https://www.dagblog.com/reader-blogs/4th-july-message-america-lady-liber...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 3:55pm
History books like the Gordon-Reed's "On Juneteenth", Edward T. Cotham's "Juneteenth: The Story Behind the Celebration", and Hannah-Jones' upcoming "1619 Project". etc., tell more detailed stories of events than history texts.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 4:39pm
You had your interpretation of the posts, I gave mine. The object was to supply some context. For some reason, you always feel the need to attack.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 3:36pm
Federal employees to get Friday off as Biden signs legislation making Juneteenth a national holiday
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/06/17/joe-biden-live-updates/
Funny
Just as states are passing laws to limit discussions of race in classrooms.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 11:39am
Almost everybody's for it, a reminder that even your favorite President was
Except Bill DeBlasio changed his mind
and then of course Crab Leg Luxury don't want whypipple in on it...because they happen to have the same color skin as the slaveowners
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 2:41am
Just cuz your white forebears arrived here 150 years later doesn't let you off the hook, does it?
Me, i thought the 13th-15th amendments were the celebration piece all this time (along with 60's Civil Rights legislation/voting act). And then there was MLK Day (which kicked out 2 white president holidays - signed by Reagan, who woulda thunk). Something tells me we'll have another holiday push in 30-40 years or so. Maybe we'll have a Black Christmas too to make up for all those years of Bing Crosby racist indoctrination...
But seriously, MLK was largely aracial, "I have a dream..." inclusive for all races, a uniting message. This is pretty much our first official holiday for 1 group of many. Maybe it's needed, idunno, but what ya gonna tell white or brown or Asian skinned kids to do that day - "hey, be glad you ain't black!" or "say a bit of thanks for their fortune..."? And what about the descendents of the 340,000 or so Northern whites who fought & died partly for that Juneteenth freedom (along with the millions who didn't die)?
(Interesting to note the Choctaw had black plus native slaves, and supported the Confederacy, so postwar freedomapplied to their slaves as well, but full integration of freedmen with Choctaw Nation didn't happen for another 20 years)
But to put it all in perspective, one of our biggest most heated debates currently is whether a masked caped fantasy superhero would have oral sex with another masked caped fantasy superheroine - with people seeming to take it metaphorically serious. So who knows...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 7:04am
MLK gave more than one speech. His legacy is being whitewashed.
From Michael Eric Dyson author of "Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America"
https://www.businessinsider.com/georgetown-professor-reveals-people-wrong-mlk-martin-luther-king-jr-race-black-radical-racism-2017-5
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:24am
King's stance against the Vietnam War and his criticisms of capitalism have been excised, or at least downplayed, in popular memory, as they're still controversial positions.
by Aaron Carine on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:07am
True
The speech at the Riverside Church has almost been purged from memory.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 10:36am
What a bullshit strawman. Who are these people who supposedly believed this achieved in 1963? And so King was complex, gave more than 1 speech, 1 topic - what contradicted his search for justice and equality, fairness for all?
Are black people punching or knifing Asians racist, fighting with Korean convenience store operators and the like? Did King ever say it works one way, or did he imply or state that we're all racists at heart, all carry demon seeds of intolerance for the "other"? Look at Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing" - was it simply 1-sided racism he was highlighting? Or human misunderstanding, overexcitedness, unwillingness to see the other side?
Why don't blacks begrudge Arabs or the Choctaw or their own African brethren that enslaved them or sold them out to slave traders? Or the Aztecs who enslaved other Natives, before Columbus showed up to enslave them too... There's so much guilt to go around. Time didn't freeze in 1492, nor 1963 - harmony hasn't been achieved - it remains a loving aspiration - in some ways closer, in some ways farther away. I'll carry my respect for MLK, a preacher for the religious and non-relugious, for the humane and inhumane. The messages stand - I've yet to see one that strikes me as non-inclusive or off the mark. Sure, he spoke from his black perspective, from his people's needs and aspirations. But the reason he caught fire was it was a message that touched others - otherwise he'd be Malcolm painting himself into a tight corner, Stokely Carmichael with only Black Power, Eldridge Cleaver or Huey Newton with radical chic. MLK's relevance isn't from whitewashing - it's from people inclusion, from humanity. Some old grandma has trouble getting down the street - MLK has a word for her. Some fat girl getting bullied at school - MLK has a word for her. Some kid with a speech defect isn't understood, is made fun of - MLK has a word for him or her "I have a dream" really is a dream. It doesn't have to be gender changed or keep up with pronouns or follow the latest war and rebellion and whatever religion - It worked the first time. It keeps on dreaming.
Of course MLK was an activist, pursuing practical goals, results, changinges, laws and court rulings and real-life behavior, combatting horrid acts like the Birmingham bombings and so many others - not just spouting roses and platitudes from a pulpit. When he took on Bull Conner, he calculated, had strategy, picked words and actions that would get the job done, expose the hate and cruelty and unfairness. But I still don't see the contradiction between that and exposing US atrocities in battles abroad, or the illegal/immoral acts say of this past Administration. If the message deviated far from his actions it might diminish the effect, but just because he had 5 Acts doesn't mean we stopped watching at Act 2 or that the finale was contradictory or a paste on. His example works because it's so consistent while evolving
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 11:23am
This is an old dodge
Stories of Black Slaveowners are well known.
http://revfrankhughesjr.org/images/THE_BLACK_SLAVE_OWNERS.pdf
https://academic.oup.com/jah/article-abstract/73/2/469/705769?redirectedFrom=fulltext
https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/51286937.pdf
Same with stories of Native American slave owners
https://books.google.com/books/about/Black_Slaves_Indian_Masters.html?id=EBMLe_GhLG4C&printsec=frontcover&source=kp_read_button&newbks=1&newbks_redir=0&gboemv=1
In fact, there was a recent victory in court awarding Native American citizenship to descendants of former slaves
https://www.indianz.com/News/2017/08/30/freedmen-win-landmark-ruling-confirming.asp
While some African leaders sold other Africans to Europeans, there was all resistance to slavery from other African leaders.
http://archive.understandingslavery.com/index.php-option=com_content&view=article&id=310_resistance-and-rebellion&catid=125_themes&Itemid=222.html
There are examples of rebellions about ship during the Middle Passage
There were slave rebellions in the colonies.
The focus on experiences of enslaved people in the United States is common sense.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 12:26pm