Senate confirms D.C. Circuit nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Merrick GarlandBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:45pm |
The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday to the influential federal appeals court in Washington, elevating a trial court judge who is considered a contender for a potential opening on the Supreme Court.
Three Republicans joined Democrats in approving Jackson’s nomination in a 53-to-44 vote.
Jackson, 50, was nominated in March as part of Biden’s first slate of judicial picks from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. She fills the vacancy left on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who served on the bench for 24 years.
A former law clerk to Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Jackson is often mentioned as someone who could fulfill President Biden’s pledge to put the first Black woman on the high court.
Comments
Mitch McConnell Says He Would Block A Joe Biden Supreme Court Pick In 2024
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mitch-mcconnell-supreme-court-breyer_n_60c7761be4b0292575a52c57
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:50pm
On their vote on Biden's Federal Trade Commissioner:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 2:58am
crossover vote was far more limited for Judge Ketanji Brown, nearly along party lines, but did contain a surprise, at least to me:
from CNN June 14 Senate votes to confirm key Biden judicial nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
so many questions. including but not only: can one still call Lindsey Graham a racist?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:37pm
Ugh. So why not an Asian female on the Supreme Court? Or native American. Or Buddhist or Muslim? Or Vietnamese to make up for the war? LGBTQIA+? Why not a Pole? No Greeks? Or an Indian (double points for H1-B). Or a handicapped person (like 1 in 10 Americans?)
Normally a Supreme Court contender works a decade or so for th Circuit Court of Appeals. Guess our quota system has to work triple time to make amends. Our team can ram through a pandering choice just like their team rammed through a completely unqualified pandering choice.. what could go wrong?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 8:01am
She is one of Biden's first picks.
From the article:
The Constitution does not place requirements on Supreme Court nominees. Nominees are not even required to be lawyers. Elena Kagan came from the staff of an elite law school.
https://www.encyclopedia.com/articles/qualifications-to-become-a-supreme-court-justice/
Biden's picks include Asian Americans and Muslims.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/biden-judicial-nominees-ketanji--brown-jackson/2021/03/29/38efad34-7773-11eb-8115-9ad5e9c02117_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 8:48am
Yes, rmrd, Bush tried to nominate his secretary. So do you have to start off every comment splainin obvious history and legal requirements?
[Elena Kagan was the Dean of Harvard Law, a bit more than "staff of an elite law school", and she was nominated while the serving Solicitor General. Her original nomination by Clinton for the circuit court was let to die by the Republicans. Still, her nomination was questionable at the time, not a matter of "oh, this is what a nominee looks like"]
So now we have Biden putting Jackson on the appeals court, so poof, she'll be ready in 1 year? We complained enough about Kavanaugh and the new loonie.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:15am
Whine away about Brown Jackson
I give history to give context
Jackson Brown is fully qualified to be on the court.
The real concern is about McConnell openly stating that he will block a Biden Supreme Court nominee.
Keep whining.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:39am
"Fully qualified" for the Supreme Court? No, she's technically qualified. So now asking that the Supremes Court be selected from the best of the best is "whining". You're such a racist douche - as long as someone checks your racial criterion box, nothing else matters. Hey, maybe I should let my dick decide all my political preferences - if it gives me a woody, I'm in - if not, ix-nay. How to justify identity politics in 2 words - "just because".
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:48am
Your supposed criteria is not found in the Constitution.
She is the best of the best.
In addition because of lack of numbers of marginalized groups in the Circuit Courts, it imposes an artificial bar barrier to reach the Supreme Court.
If anyone is arguing identity politics, it is you.
Edit to add:
As noted in Slate, Biden is picking judges to balance the method used by Trump.
The courts need diversity to have the public trust
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/03/biden-judges-nominations-federalist-society-tactics.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 11:14am
"Diversity" doesn't mean "i promise to put a black female on the Supreme Court" - that's quotas. She hasn't spent a day on the Appeals bench and you've already pegged her as "best of the best" - based on what, skin color diversity? Michael Jordan earned his GOAT status - why's that not true in politics or judicial appointments? Look how Andrew Yang folded despite initial enthusiasm - does nothing come out long term anymore? We don't need objective criteria, evaluation of time on the job?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:11pm
The quotas have been the white guys placed on the bench while others were blocked.
The big threat comes from Mitch McConnell.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:43pm
4 of last 10 were female (1 Hispanic female), 1 black male.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 1:00pm
Don't sweat
Making up for lost time
The majority have been white guys
Worry about McConnell
Edit to add:
On SCOTUS, there have only been two women replaced in the entire history of the court
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 2:05pm
just a helpful reminder from the U.S. census should one be interested in doing quotas as to race or sex
I used a calculator to figure that 13.4% of 9 persons is 1.206 persons.
Clarence Thomas has served on the Supreme Court for 29 years now and I believe he has had black skin even longer than that.
Edit to add: those who go by skin color alone should be careful what they wish for? And those who realize skin color and ideological/political slant don't always synch should realize that they are working with a pool that is an even smaller percentage of the population?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:07pm
We need a male justice to retire and be replaced by a female since women are the majority.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:11pm
so you are for quotas based on sex. you should be happy that Trump put Amy Barrett on the Supreme Court then, it helped adjust the percentage.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:15pm
I followed where your numbers led.
There is no reason for SCOTUS ethnic limits.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:20pm
indeed you did. Pssst: I wasn't posting them because I was supporting the idea of quotas based on race or sex.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:39pm
Not a mind reader
Stating the percentage of the United States population and the percent of SCOTUS represented by Thomas suggested that you were making a connection.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:44pm
your reading comprehension is poor today if not every day; read the comment again, the whole thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:55pm
look, you can edit your comments til Sunday, doesn't matter, we saw your excitement in the fact of the post alone, you do it all the time, post news only about people you consider to be *just like me*. rah rah cheerleading for (supposed) tribe. when reality is: you misread who is in your "tribe" as often as not because you filter what you read for bias confirmation.It's clear after years of seeing your taste in news that you avoid reading anything that doesn't confirm your biases and seek out things that confirm what you already believe, rather than challenging yourself to understand reality and working with others to do the same.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:21pm
I post what captures my attention
I am not defined by your description.
I see the parliamentary mess going on in Britain and Israel, but see no reason to craft posts.
Edit to add:
I did post about Bibi's exit speech, that was more because of the humor
Our Political system is screwed up, but because it is mainly two-party, it is easier to identify the villains on many issues.
How Muslims are going to work with a hardliners will be interesting
At the end of the day, Palestinians will still be screwed by Israel, Hamas, and Egypt.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:41pm
thank you for being brave enough to say this: You're such a racist douche - as long as someone checks your racial criterion box, nothing else matters. Only because: his attitude is really offensive when you have a mixed race family like mine and it's just helpful to know others see this. People staying silent all the time about it, one wonders if anyone cares and the attitude is generally accepted and not considered racist.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:12pm
This from the pity olympics woman.
Im laughing.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:21pm
She is on the DC Circuit Court
We will see about SCOTUS
Looks like we are just trading insults
I'm out
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:54pm