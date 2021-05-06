Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has endorsed civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley for New York City mayor.

Ocasio-Cortez gave her approval to the progressive mayoral candidate at a City Hall event Saturday where she also endorsed dozens of City Council candidates.

“I’m putting Maya number one,” the congresswoman said in a speech, the New York Daily News reported.

“She will be a progressive in Gracie Mansion” Ocasio-Cortez added. “We can’t let New York become a playground for the wealthy where working people cannot afford to live.”