Architect of 'Trickle Down' Economics Says Disenfranchised Minorities 'Aren't Worth $15 an Hour in Most Cases'By rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 8:59am |
From the Guardian:
Sadly, Laffer’s career has been heavy on punditry, light in academic rigor, and absolutely destructive for the average American and the long-term health and sustainability of our economy.
A number of economists have already dismissed Laffer’s signature supply-side economics theory as pure nonsense. For his dubious role as the “godfather” of Reaganomics, Slate dubbed him World’s Worst Economist. He’s been called a key part of the “Intellectual Rot of the Republican Party”.Esquire suggested that Laffer’s turn as the architect of disastrous Brownback tax experiment in Kansas should hang “like a dead possum” around his neck for the rest of his days.
URL:
https://www.theroot.com/architect-of-trickle-down-economics-says-disenfrenchize-1847065779
Comments
personally, I don't find a lot of newsworthiness from Fox News trolling as always and The Root taking the bait and ranting. especially since nobody is paying any attention to cable tv news anymore except maybe outlets lke The Root who also sell outrage over nothingburgers (who the heck cares what Laffer thinks right now? not business people, who read WSJ, and watch Bloomberg or CNBC). Hey, that got me thinking that Fox News slight advantage over MSNBC and CNN-and we are only talking a couple hundred thousand more people a night here, that's all--is probably older political lefties watching Fox in order to get their daily outrage fix.
And what does The Guardian have to do with it? Your link is to an opinion rant at The Root.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 5:33pm
That Guardian stuff's Zack Linly grabbing anything and everything as is his wont (guess they don't have a style sheet)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 5:47pm
The Root linked to the segment of Laffer making comments on television.
Are you arguing that Laffer's voice was faked?
Your comments make no sense.
Another weak attempt at diversion.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:57pm