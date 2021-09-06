Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Harvard-bound grad asks high school to give her $40,000 award to a community college studentBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 9:57pm |
Verda Tetteh used her graduation speech to talk about resilience. “Because if we’re being honest with ourselves, some of us were born with the odds stacked against us,” she told more than 200 fellow seniors at Fitchburg High School in Fitchburg, Mass., where most students are deemed “economically disadvantaged.”
“To every immigrant child, you can make it,” she said, crying. Tetteh, whose family is from Ghana, certainly had — securing a prestigious state scholarship and admission to Harvard. Later at last Friday’s graduation she got her school’s highest honor: a “General Excellence” award that came with $40,000.
Tetteh beamed onstage for a quick picture in her maroon cap and gown, then headed back to her seat. The ceremony went on. But as the assistant principal wrapped up his address, Tetteh made her way back to the podium for something unscripted.
She’d been listening to school leaders espouse “being selfless and being bold,” she said. She hoped that administrators would consider giving her award money to someone going to a community college like the one that helped her mom.
“I am so very grateful for this, but I also know that I am not the one who needs this the most,” she said.
Out on the grass, her classmates rose from their folding chairs to cheer. It was her second standing ovation that day.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” principal Jeremy Roche told The Washington Post on Tuesday.
Comments
Still think of Caroline Sacks - all this "Harvard, Harvard, Harvard" (or "Ivy League Ivy League Ivy League"). Little doubt this young lady will succeed, but it'd be nice if "finding the right school and form of education for you was the metric. Lots of people go to state school with their neighbors and friends - and have bonds their whole life, plus less debt. And then there's the hypercompetitive thing - not everyone has sharp elbows, or is better off focusing on stress and competition than on calmly absorbing the material or maybe doing useful or simply enjoyable extracurriculars, enjoying college life.
Caroline Sacks loved science - from a little girl on. And then she got to Brown - there she was no longer the "good science student", top of the class - she was mediocre, struggling, failing. Of course college is seldom a good reflection of the actual work you'll do in life, so for the sake of 4 years of highly touted stress at an ace school, she killed her first love.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2013/10/the-underdogs-guru/...
Oh, and all the atheist woke liberals seem to be cheering the decrease in religious belief, but often religiius people are more charitable and spend less time on drugs and killing each other, instead sometimes helping others out, doing the oft maligned "good things". Of course African Christian belief is often a different flavor of belief than homegrown American as well. YMMV as in all things.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 1:44am
95% of Black students who enter Harvard graduate
https://www.scholarships.com/colleges/harvard-university/graduation-rates/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 8:44am
You missed the point, didn't you.
As just 1 example, what % of those students will get published, vs those at less prestigious schools, when for a number of fields getting published is the name of the game for tenure.
And then there's whether they enjoy their stay there, have time to absorb both the studies and atmosphere, make the most of connections...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 9:42am
I would suspect a large number of Harvard students are published, gain positions in medical and law schools, etc.
There are many ways to entertain yourself in Boston.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:13am
Maybe you want to read Malcolm Gladwell - that's why he sells millions of books actually researching things and evaluating alternate viewpoints and framing rather than just assuming. Why *did* they send David to face off with Goliath? Death wish masochists? Or something else?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:33am