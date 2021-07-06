(CNN)Vice President Kamala Harris, who was en route to Latin America on Sunday, safely returned to Joint Base Andrews after her plane had a "technical issue," according to Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders.

"It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns," Sanders said, adding that the vice president would be switching planes to continue the trip.

A spokesperson for the vice president declined to provide additional comment.

The print pooler on board Air Force Two reported that "there was an unusual noise that came from the landing gear when we took off but the landing back at JBA was completely normal."