    [Police Brutality redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20

    By artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:03pm |

    ‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill

    @ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there

    has horrifying stat of which I had no idea

    last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.

    be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.

    (Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)

    [thread continued from Police Brutality & Interaction | dagblog ]

    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:13pm

    Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:13am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:45pm

    Wow, that's a bit past Al Franken, eh?
    I'm assuming the victims have quite a bit of background on mobile phone, unless those were department issued & taken back...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:02pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:50pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:04am

    This was bound to happen, including Murdoch-style media making a big deal of it:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:56pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 1:21pm

    Interesting that consensus at this airport terminal (and at Twitter) seems to be that Karen's have to follow the rules, that there will be no pity it they are manhandled by law enforcement authorities if they don't:

    BOO HOO pic.twitter.com/c50ShTMRcX

    — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) May 27, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:51pm

    Karens follow rules? Frayed knot...

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxxer-virginia-christine-lewis-brown...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 8:42pm

    cross-links to 3 related news stories that rmrd has placed in the "In the News" section:

    'THEY DO WHAT THEY WANT': MINNEAPOLIS POLICE INJURED PROTESTERS WITH RUBBER BULLETS. THE CITY HAS TAKEN LITTLE ACTION. May 24

    WHITE TROOPERS POLICING BLACK BODIES May 24

    LOUISIANA STATE TROOPERS COVERUP DEATH IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR TWO YEARS May 20


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:01pm

    to some, Joe is ignoring the problem:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:05pm

    where the official BLM organization is at:

    and they retweeted this right before the above:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:10pm

    There's gonna be kickback to the dominant media narrative now; A & E fans are not necessarily the same demographic as Fox News fans -

    Former Live PD Co-Host Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin Announces Debut Book About Falsely Accused Copshttps://t.co/bWfdr9fsH0

    — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 27, 2021

    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:25pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:11pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:03am

    ^ Tip: Democrats do have to win elections to do this.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:05am

    This is what it is. He knows the words that resound with a lot of people who are far from right wingers - those that just want a stable society to live in. Democrats shouldn't be deluded into thinking that they are not going to hear a lot more like this for the foreseeable future:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:59pm

    When the doors of the Florida Department of Corrections van opened outside Charlotte Correctional Institution, inmate Michel Hernandez – dressed in a pair of boxers and weighing 150 pounds – faced a group of five prison officers in full tactical gear. pic.twitter.com/t13DO2uxCe

    — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 27, 2021

    they have the above thread pinned to the top of their Twitter page, it is their big scoop and I have seen more than several retweet it with opinion added. I would just like to point out that race appears to have little to do with this story.

    also they have put out this op-ed

    New in Opinion from the Miami Herald Editorial Board (@HeraldOpEd): Too many attorneys delay Miami-Dade police review panel. Commissioners won’t follow the rules https://t.co/yl5dNZmZVm

    — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 29, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 3:47pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 11:38pm

    On the problems of police reform in Chicago, thread recommended by Peter Moskos.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 2:14am

    this sounds like NYPD doesn't have the same reform restriction problems as Office Potatoes has in Chicago.

    don't honestly know for sure


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 9:22pm

    The federal cops who beat an elderly veteran got to avoid accountability in civil court.https://t.co/KYpNlJ2bVF

    — reason (@reason) May 30, 2021

    I've got a couple points to make on this as regards to official BLM folks and many sympathizers with them

    - notice that once again, this is a non-black victim

    - notice that a libertarian publication is the one writing an article on this case and that it is also publishing on many other cases on topic. Which suggests perhaps there is more in common between official BLM anti-police activism and libertarians and perhaps even Boogaloo Bois types, than there is with the Democratic party, which after all, is pretty supportive of the whole idea of government, big government which regulates itself, and not via civil suits

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 6:12pm

    Here's how having a kindly social-working approach can work out for cops:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 8:38pm

    I often see "Defund" and "Abolish" activists claim "they all lie". Is this one lying?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:03pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:44pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:56am

    I didn't read into this deeply and may be interpreting it wrong but it looks to me like this white (or Hispanic? whatevah-light skinned) cop just took a deal to rat on his black-skinned crooked partner (I believe a whole squad of them were involved in the fatal "drug raid"?)

    Ex-officer pleads guilty in connection with fatal drug raid https://t.co/xRwjzQOpBi

    — KTAB News (@KTABTV) June 2, 2021

    I admit I am just not that interested once they are caught, I think: let the justice system do its thing

    edit to add: the pictures being used to illus. this story here and elsewhere are misleading because they are pictures from earlier when they both turned themselves in-that much I did check out, I think there are 3 of that particular moment at Houston Chronicle, labeled more clearly.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:05am

    this is just a lovely place for all concerned, inmates (innocent until proven guilty types) and guards both; you would never hear me argue against razing it and starting over:

    NYC tax money, however is going for shit like this to have people practice their first amendment rights in strange ways:

    and other assorted stuff like the Mayor's wife's gazillion dollar plan to aid mental health which has done less than zero concerning actual criminally mentally ill people wandering the streets and attacking other citizens in various ways (actually, I believe it never was even intended to help with those kind of people, it was like a kumbaya project of some type to help with talk therapy with depression or some such, failed even with what it intended to do)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:16am

    One hangup with guards at MCC where Epstein died is despite their plea deal, it's not clear they were on duty still when Epstein died, and much of the dysfunction was normal everyday way things are there, like as we would to find a Barr-sriven conspiracy


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:36am

