Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Race History] NAMIBIAN GENOCIDE OF 1904By rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:36pm |
It has been called the first genocide of the 20th century, the “forgotten genocide’’ and the genocide that was the precursor of the Holocaust. Tens of thousands of Africans were killed between 1904 and 1908 by German soldiers in what is now Namibia, a vast, arid country northwest of South Africa.
German soldiers targeted people of two ethnic groups — the Herero and the Nama — because they had resisted land grabs by German settlers. Africans were shot, hanged, abandoned in the desert and died in concentration camps. Descendants of the Herero and Nama, marginalized groups within Namibia itself, kept alive the stories of their genocide through oral tradition and cultural events.
A push to recognize the genocide began after Namibia’s independence in 1990, and grew stronger with the 100th anniversary of the atrocities in 2004. In recent years — with researchers and left-leaning politicians pushing Germany to come to terms with its rarely examined colonial history — the process gained momentum.
While Germany indicated early on that it was ready to recognize the atrocities as a genocide, there was a stumbling block: money, not only the amount to be given, but what any payment would be called.
On Friday, Germany formally described the killings as a genocide, agreed to issue an apology and committed to providing $1.35 billion toward reconstruction and development projects. The Namibian government hailed the agreement, and some Namibians welcomed it.
But Herero and Nama leaders dismissed the deal as a “public relations coup” because it did not include funds deemed “reparations.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/28/world/europe/germany-namibia-genocide.html
- Add new comment
- 262 reads
Comments
BUCKINGHAM PALACE BANNED ETHNIC MINORITIES FROM OFFICE ROLES, PAPERS REVEAL
The Queen’s courtiers banned “coloured immigrants or foreigners” from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered documents that will reignite the debate over the British royal family and race.
The documents also shed light on how Buckingham Palace negotiated controversial clauses – that remain in place to this day – exempting the Queen and her household from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination.
The papers were discovered at the National Archives as part of the Guardian’s ongoing investigation into the royal family’s use of an arcane parliamentary procedure, known as Queen’s consent, to secretly influence the content of British laws.
Read the article at https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jun/02/buckingham-palace-banned-ethnic-minorities-from-office-roles-papers-reveal
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:46pm
AS TULSA DIGS FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1921 RACE MASSACRE, VICTIMS SAY THE ROAD TO JUSTICE IS A LONG ONE
Walking along the Greenwood area in Tulsa, you cross paths with luminaries including Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, actress Alfre Woodard, Ben Crump, and Roland Martin. You hear 107-year old Viola Fletcher and her 100-year old younger brother describe the events of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community. Despite the horror, you feel joy in the 100th commemoration.
Tomorrow, digging will begin on a mass grave. It is unclear if the bodies are those of those slain in the massacre or the bodies of those who died in the influenza pandemic of 1918. The dig is one sign that the efforts to keep the events of the massacre failed. The massacre has not been covered in history textbooks. Even residents of Tulsa were unaware of the horror. The truth is now available for all to see.
A multitude of documentaries are being televised to remind us of this tragic event.
There are lawsuits seeking reparations for those who had their property stolen.
R.I.P. to those who lost their lives
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/31/us/black-wall-street-massacre-victims-bur...
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:54pm
Medal of Honor at Last for Black WWI Veteran
Henry Johnson, all 5-feet-4 of him, was given the name “black death” for his valor in the Argonne forest during World War I. Cries of “Oh, you Black Death!” at a homecoming parade in Harlem greeted his return to the U.S. after the war. But Johnson’s legend quickly faded. He was too black to be an American hero and too crippled by war to hold his old job. He died in 1929, just over a decade after the war ended, destitute and unheralded.
Henry’s son, Herman Johnson, was raised by a great aunt and uncle. He knew his father only from occasional meetings in public parks and later visits to VA hospital rooms. After his father’s death, there wasn’t even a grave for Herman to visit
https://www.thedailybeast.com/medal-of-honor-at-last-for-black-wwi-veteran
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:57pm
VMI has tolerated ‘racist and sexist culture’ and must change, investigation finds
An independent investigation of the culture at Virginia Military Institute released Tuesday found ‘a racist and sexist culture,’ fierce resistance to change and a fear of retaliation among students and faculty who want to report bigotry or sexual misconduct to administrators.
“This investigation found that institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI. The racist and misogynistic acts and outcomes uncovered during this investigation are disturbing,” said the report, authored by lawyers at the law firm Barnes & Thornburg, who were paid $1 million by the state for the probe. “Although VMI has no explicitly racist or sexist policies that it enforces, the facts reflect an overall racist and sexist culture.”
The report recommended requiring VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, to create a sweeping reform plan and to submit quarterly reports to the state on its progress. It also urged Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the General Assembly to appoint a committee with no ties to VMI to evaluate those reports and address “any lack of substantial progress.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/vmi-report-investigation-racism/202...
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 1:04pm
Memorial Day Origins
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 1:09pm