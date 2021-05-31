Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Trump’s Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Calls For Myanmar-Type Coup In U.S.By rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 5:32pm |
Avowed QAnon disciple and confessed felon retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has called for a Myanmar-like military coup in America.
“It should happen,” Donald Trump’s former national security adviser said in an astonishing declaration at a QAnon conference Sunday.
Myanmar’s military violently seized control of the country from its civilian government in late January, detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and top party members, and killed more than 700 protesters as of early this month. The military justified its action by claiming unproven “election fraud.”
Flynn presented his dark vision of a military coup and dictatorship in the U.S. in response to a question from the audience at the conference.
“I wanna know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” an unidentified member of the audience asked Flynn, though he pronounced the nation as “Minnimar.”
“No reason,” Flynn responded to wild screams of approval. “It should happen.”
