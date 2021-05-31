Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Iowa Woman Who Hit Black 12-Year-Old and Latina Teen With Her SUV Sentenced to 25 Years in PrisonBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 9:05am |
Nicole Poole Franklin, the white supremacist from Des Moines, Iowa, who on Dec. 9, 2019, hit a Black 12-year-old boy with her SUV and, on the same day, ran over a 14-year-old girl and admitted she did it because she thought the girl “was a Mexican,” has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to two counts of attempted murder.
Great unbiased reporting there
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 9:57am
It's almost comical how you MUST post some negative reaction (talk about bias) to literally every single post RM puts up.
by NCD on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 10:38am
Are you RM's bitch now?
From The Root awful reporting:
But sure, NCD, go ahead and defend citing shitty write-ups - hell, what else did you have to do today?
(by the way,the author can suck my white dick - my little compromise to crappy race-baiting woke dumbfucks. Of course I'll sterilize it afterwards, who knows where his trash-mouth's been.)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:14pm
now that you bring it up, I must say that I do find The Root comically biased in that it purports to be a publication that covers the concerns of Afro-Americans by reporting on the results of rare hate crimes against Afro-Americans while at the same time nearly totally ignoring the problem of an epidemic of daily mayhem and slaughter by young Afro-American males with guns against other Afro-Americans.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:19pm
He is comical
Note: He has no problem doing a tag team act with AA
I really don't understand his anger
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 1:12pm
Typical classic AA, the typical boilerplate right wing distraction of 'concern' about gun violence in black communities, with never a mention of guns as GOP campaign props for decades, in a nation drowning in shootings, white and black,, Republicans culture wars ginning up of gun 'rights', fear, hate, and support for guns and battlefield weapons for anyone, everyone, anywhere.
AA classic #2, right wing whine words "cancel culture" and presto, Red Guards "come to mind":
"Just came to mind: Is the Chinese kiddies learnin' the correct message about disastrous cancel culture in the past, or are they not taught that lesson because the government likes to use similar techniques to cancel inconvenient cultures, say like that of Uighurs. I was looking for a picture. Instead I found this from 2014:
Not comical, just another right wing fever swamps moment. link
by NCD on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 4:12pm
Well gee, so AA needs to point out the GOP's infatuation with 2A & NRA & guns each time she addresses mass shootings largely in black neighborhoods? Did the GOP force these rappers and hoods to buy guns? Do they rap about the 2nd Amendment? Yes, gun control would be nice, but you think the guys doing the shootings will be deterred by plain gun checks, vs buying on the street?
Re: Chinese red guards, she said she was hunting up a photo, & ran into this 7-year-old faux Cultural Revolution mockup. I remember reading about the empowered antiintellectuals in 68, how they'd maraud and intimidate and sometimes beat up or put on work detail people who didn't fit the mold - the Youth League sees all. So do the new grads see the horror in the Cultural Revolution when 10 million were killed or is it just good times retro, lots of yucks? A lot of professors being fired & going into re-education camps to inspire this little slice-of-history selfie (of course not as harsh as Pol Pot's version - he always overdid it, didn't he? Wear glasses, you book reading smartass? Off to the Killing Fields with you! When I was in Cambodia, i noticed pretty much no one wore glasses, unlike say China, which gave me a really creepy feeling - like weak eyes had been largely removed from the genetic pool, the rough way).
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 4:33pm
I think it's like this: NCD has no idea how much he hurts his rep as someone with intelligence when he lapses into his simplistic political persona of the only evil people in the whole world are Republicans. To me it's like he just came out of a coma that started in 1994, certainly less meaningful and of less use than what's covered on The Root.
He admitted once that he had no interest in reading up on Woke and CRT theory and the like when I was keeping a long thread on it. Isn't it the case that people who have no knowledge of something should refrain from opining on it and not assume it's harmless and not like other movements in history? Just sayin'
Edit to add: just so happens where a lot of the shooting is going on in "the black community" is not only "blue" territory BUT WHERE GUNS ARE ALREADY ILLEGAL! So the whole gun control issue is MOOT as regards same. If they weren't coming from other states where they are legal, they'd be coming from Mexico like many are coming from already, just like the drugs that are also against the law.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 5:06pm
Texas Sheriff: White Supremacist Plotted to Shoot Up Walmart
https://www.thedailybeast.com/texas-sheriff-white-supremacist-coleman-blevins-plotted-to-shoot-up-walmart?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 1:13pm
