Iowa Woman Who Hit Black 12-Year-Old and Latina Teen With Her SUV Sentenced to 25 Years in PrisonBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 9:05am |
Nicole Poole Franklin, the white supremacist from Des Moines, Iowa, who on Dec. 9, 2019, hit a Black 12-year-old boy with her SUV and, on the same day, ran over a 14-year-old girl and admitted she did it because she thought the girl “was a Mexican,” has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to two counts of attempted murder.
https://www.theroot.com/iowa-woman-who-hit-black-12-year-old-and-latina-teen-wi-1847000952
Great unbiased reporting there
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 9:57am
It's almost comical how you MUST post some negative reaction (talk about bias) to literally every single post RM puts up.
by NCD on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 10:38am
Are you RM's bitch now?
From The Root awful reporting:
But sure, NCD, go ahead and defend citing shitty write-ups - hell, what else did you have to do today?
(by the way,the author can suck my white dick - my little compromise to crappy race-baiting woke dumbfucks. Of course I'll sterilize it afterwards, who knows where his trash-mouth's been.)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:14pm
now that you bring it up, I must say that I do find The Root comically biased in that it purports to be a publication that covers the concerns of Afro-Americans by reporting on the results of rare hate crimes against Afro-Americans while at the same time nearly totally ignoring the problem of an epidemic of daily mayhem and slaughter by young Afro-American males with guns against other Afro-Americans.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:19pm
He is comical
Note: He has no problem doing a tag team act with AA
I really don't understand his anger
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 1:12pm
Texas Sheriff: White Supremacist Plotted to Shoot Up Walmart
https://www.thedailybeast.com/texas-sheriff-white-supremacist-coleman-blevins-plotted-to-shoot-up-walmart?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 1:13pm
