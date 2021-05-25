Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Supreme Court Justices Again Unanimous Twice in the Same DayBy artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:58pm |
By Elura Nanos @ LawandCrime.com, May 24
The Supreme Court of the United States handed down two unanimous decisions Monday — making the total a whopping four 9-0 decisions in a week’s time.
The first opinion released by SCOTUS on this morning was United States v. Palomar-Santiago, an immigration decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in which the full court sided with the government and against the immigrant.
The unanimous court ruled against the Mexican national Refugio Palomar-Santiago, who was charged with criminal re-entry into the United States. Palomar-Santiago became a permanent U.S. resident in 1990, was deported in 1998, and was found living again in the U.S. in 2017. As a result of being found unlawfully on American soil, Palomar-Santiago was prosecuted for criminal re-entry.The challenge before the Supreme Court focused on a change in legal classification that had potential to upend Palomar-Santiago’s criminal prosecution [....]
Next, in Territory of Guam v. United States, the justices ruled in favor of Guam, allowing the island to pursue the collection of funding from the U.S. government to remediate environmental pollution on the island.
The case is the most recent chapter in a decades-old dispute between the U.S. Navy and the territory of Guam over a “280-foot mountain of trash” near the center of the island; it involves interpretation of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) — known more commonly as the “Superfund” statute [....]
Justice delayed finally not denied
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:15pm
"Kafkaesque" "extreme" and "egregious" are understatements. Certainly fuel for libertarian rebellion against Federal government against federal government, among other things. He shouldn't have to ":reach out" to U.S. Marshals for help, he was in their charge and they were responsible for that human being. Dump him and forget him is not an encouraging sign about competence. Thank god for that judge.
Edit to add: I see Railton's followup about CoreCivic suit et. al. I do get the reasoning that it is not CoreCivic's responsibility here, as ugly as it might be that we have such entities running prisons. They are just hired to incarcerate people, not handle legal procedure, it is clearly the U.S. Marshals that are at fault here.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:53pm