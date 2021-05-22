Where Some See Calls for Accountability, Others See Censorship, Punishment

By Emily A. Vogels, Monica Anderson, Margaret Porteus, Chris Baronovski, Sara Atske Colleen McClain, Brooke Auxier, Andrew Perrin & Meera Ramshankar @ PewResarch.org, May 19

How we did this

Pew Research Center has a long history of studying the tone and nature of online discourse as well as emerging internet phenomena. This report focuses on American adults’ perceptions of cancel culture and, more generally, calling out others on social media. For this analysis, we surveyed 10,093 U.S. adults from Sept. 8 to 13, 2020. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology .