Pew Rearch Center Study of Americans and ‘Cancel Culture':By artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:39am |
Where Some See Calls for Accountability, Others See Censorship, Punishment
By Emily A. Vogels, Monica Anderson, Margaret Porteus, Chris Baronovski, Sara Atske Colleen McClain, Brooke Auxier, Andrew Perrin & Meera Ramshankar @ PewResarch.org, May 19
How we did this
Pew Research Center has a long history of studying the tone and nature of online discourse as well as emerging internet phenomena. This report focuses on American adults’ perceptions of cancel culture and, more generally, calling out others on social media. For this analysis, we surveyed 10,093 U.S. adults from Sept. 8 to 13, 2020. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.
This essay primarily focuses on responses to three different open-ended questions and includes a number of quotations to help illustrate themes and add nuance to the survey findings. Quotations may have been lightly edited for grammar, spelling and clarity. Here are the questions used for this essay, along with responses, and its methodology.
Comments
'Cancel culture' is another bumper sticker level BS propaganda tool in the right wing kit bag of whiny victimhood, culture war divisiveness, tribalism and hate, resulting in endless polls, back and forth arguments and 'analysis'.
Meanwhile Republican state legislatures are moving to 'cancel' 100 year old state traditions of direct democracy, drowning the use of citizen initiative and referendum in in a bathtub of onerous and costly red tape and regulations.
by NCD on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:57pm
I like this definition quoted in the Pew article better than yours
I don't see any right wingers involved in this recent story
nor this one
nor this one
Of course threats of harm from a mob if not "politically correct" have always applied to all kinds of politics, not just from woke left, within a political tribe itself. Politicians that are not re-elected have basically become "politically incorrect." They sign up for that risk, though. Hence the practice of "pandering" to the loudest voices is an accepted part of their work, rather than doing and saying what they think is right for their entire constituency.
But it hasn't been applied to many other kinds of jobs until the Trump years started in this country, when someone who was not loyal to his party, but only to himself and those who were fans. A coincidence?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 3:48pm
Another example, a vocal minority using cancel culture power to push extremist views, over the wishes of majority of an identity group; basically, it's being bullies:
Cancel culture means EXTREMIST PURISTS RIGHT AND LEFT get their way
These two discussing make an excellent distinction, where purism is actually part and parcel of an institution, it's not the same thing as extremists taking over pop culture and movements and making people afraid of speaking their mind:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:27pm
Just came to mind: Is the Chinese kiddies learnin' the correct message about disastrous cancel culture in the past, or are they not taught that lesson because the government likes to use similar techniques to cancel inconvenient cultures, say like that of Uighurs. I was looking for a picture. Instead I found this from 2014:
All just silly fun and games until somebody
pokes an eye outloses their job...loses their livelihood...loses their freedom in a re-education camp....
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:41pm
Are 'conservatives' calling Democrats Red Guards on OAN, Fox? ...where did you come up with this Commie Chinese history, the article is from 2014... and what does that have to do with 'cancel culture' in the US, except perhaps as cancel culture 'silencing' propaganda in right wing tribal media?
5 days ago, The Hill:
"A coalition of conservatives launched a grassroots advocacy organization on Monday to “oppose cancel culture and fight back against the woke mob and their enablers.”
The organization, dubbed Unsilenced Majority, said in a statement that it will serve as a platform to “fight back against the rising tide of left-wing intolerance.”
The group says its key focus areas include promoting free expression without fear of punishment, defending American workers from the “woke mob,” fighting “cancel culture” in education and objecting to “corporate wokeism.”...."
.....FIGHTING PELOSI HEAD OF THE DEMORAT RED GUARDS!!!!!!!!
by NCD on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 10:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 12:39pm
Santorum hurt someone's feelings
(but was he actually wrong? how much Native culture is in American culture?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 4:35pm
If there was nothing,
Why all the reservations?
Is he praising genocide?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 4:58pm
Most Americans have never met a Native American that they know of. Aside from cowboys and Indians or playing in teepees as kids, or the apocryphal First Thanksgiving, there's not a lot from Native culture that touches us. Yes the recent movie ilon Natives in music culture makes it clear there are more with Native blood than we think, but still, it's largely invisible and less noticeable to the average citizen than Ethiopian CA drivers and Vietnamese fishing in Texas - yeah, reservations - kinda like museums. But i recall someone here taking the super-exaggerated number of possible Natives at time if Columbus to prove all sorts of magical things, but north of the Rio Grande the numbers were quite small, like it or not, say 3.8 million for United States *plus* Canada.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 7:14pm
So France, UK and Japan don't exist, most Muricans can't find them. Pacific Ocean just makes it.
When I lived in Michigan, few in a small town had ever been to Ohio.
Both as relevant as yours.
by NCD on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 7:48pm
More distraction and Republican stoking of culture war.
Geronimo symbolized the American cultural persona of freedom fighting, equestrian skills and resisting injustice. He was a popular personality at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. Seattle might be Russian or Canadian if Lewis and Clark had not received guidance, negotiation aid and help from a pregnant Native American teenager. Code talkers developed unbreakable secure communication in combat action in the Pacific WW2.
The world knows most distinctive American culture has black origins anyway.
What good has Santorum and his ilk ever done for America?
by NCD on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 5:53pm