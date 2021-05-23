Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Police Brutality redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20
‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill
@ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there
has horrifying stat of which I had no idea
last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.
be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.
(Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:13pm
Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia.
