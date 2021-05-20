Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Does Teaching America It’s Racist Make It Less Racist?By artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 3:29pm |
Some states are trying to ban curriculums that acknowledge this country’s history of racism. It’s creating a new culture war over a school of thought called critical race theory, the three most misunderstood words in America.
This is a podcast but I link to the TRANSCRIPT that is provided (you can listen to the podcast by just closing the transcript window.) @ "The Argument” at NYTimes.com, May 19, a weekly ideas show, hosted by Jane Coaston,
This is a discussion between John McWhorter, a linguist at Columbia University who has written extensively on race and language, and Michelle Goldberg, an Opinion columnist at The New York Times.
McWhorter first runs through how Critical Race Theory developed, the movements it grew out of and how it happened that we got here where for some it is synonymous with school curriculums and workplace diversity training. It has also become the battleground for a new culture war between conservatives and liberals who disagree on how helpful or harmful these teachings are.
They then discuss what McWhorter calls the problem of "bastardization of these ideas", and where Goldberg thinks the problem is mainly in the reaction of the right, and related issues. It's a grownup, nuanced analysis.
Comments
real nice example of the "bastardization", great fuel for ridicule and attack by right wingers:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 5:38pm
and I see now that Yang includes an example of a conservative that picked up on it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 5:50pm
another even more excellent example:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 7:53pm
I remember 1 of my brighter professors not letting his kid study calculus in high school cuz he'd "be bored in college".
I personally advicate much more time in data science, probability (including Bayesian) and statistics as much much more useful for the average student, the average future life, while calculus is more helpful for the engineering-incluned who can learn it later. (basic daily stuff you can toss in a spreadsheet and plot out with minimal knowledge - # of arrests, Covid cases, change in exports....). I've never used Calculus professionally or in private life, though i value it's perspectives to my thought processes (up integration for the bigger picture , down derivatives for how it's changing on the ground, multiple steps of abstraction in either direction, partial derivatives to get piece by piece localized views.)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 1:28am
While I agree that this is a silly reason to rename a bird there's this tradition in science that the, usually, man who first discovers a thing gets to name it. That results in ego driven men who happen to be the first in a new area to name things after them selves. For example the first botanist in Arizona has dozens of plants named after himself. Or the "father" of botany and modern taxonomy in the 18th century, Linnaeus, has dozens of plants named after him. The scientific term for a thing shouldn't be named after the person who first found it. They should all be changed to a more descriptive name.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 9:40pm
John Mcwhorter from the podcast
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 8:07pm
Why we study. (in part)
In 1 week up north i met more blacks than I'd met my entire life (and talked and joked with them) including Africans, more Hispanics, a Palestinian girl who when she said she was "from Israel" i stupidly assumed "Jewish" (yeah, eye prescription needs checking), "Lenny the Happy Hebe" was 1 of my dorm neighbors (when i stopped by groggily at 2am they thought i wanted the music turned down - i wanted it up more, hard to hear thru the walls - great collection), my roommate was a Catholic whose mother wanted him to be a priest (might have happened, really tender & devout guy), all the diverse girls who'd come through from the neighboring hall... half of everyone about as naive as me just feeling things out. Then there were the old timers, some nuts, some interesting, and the hall leads or whatever called, who were partly paid to be the elder statesmen & adults in the dorm (stern warning: no snorting coke with doors open, you idiot....), And then the TAs who were usually more interesting than the perfessers... But it only takes 1 to really make it all worth it - which may happen easier at a small school than big, hard to say (Malcolm Gladwell has a lot of nice stuff on why going to your "top school" might be your worst choice - for competition, for chances of getting published, just for feeling comfortable and not too pressured and actually enjoying what you're studying, or time to meet other people. I remember a TA complaining about this goofy gung-ho kid (i.e. 18) writing 10 pages for a simple assignment cuz he was pre-med max...
Anyway, this tweet made me think - a field is never consider, but i met lots of people in fields I'd never consider...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 1:06am
Splitting hairs: black style
(I'm quite a bit more sympathetic to the professional setting than just schoolkids wanting whatever freedom vs more important rules for academic standards & maintaining order/discipline)
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/may/20/black-actors-hair-mistre...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 1:11am
Updated history still not enough
(i liked the idea of correcting the vast mistakes around Shakespeare, plus his time in the gulag - what's that about - but not to be)
Save those old books - they'll be valuable.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/may/16/whos-missing-top-author-st...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 1:18am