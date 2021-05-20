Some states are trying to ban curriculums that acknowledge this country’s history of racism. It’s creating a new culture war over a school of thought called critical race theory, the three most misunderstood words in America.

"The Argument" at NYTimes.com, May 19, a weekly ideas show, hosted by Jane Coaston,

This is a discussion between John McWhorter, a linguist at Columbia University who has written extensively on race and language, and Michelle Goldberg, an Opinion columnist at The New York Times.

McWhorter first runs through how Critical Race Theory developed, the movements it grew out of and how it happened that we got here where for some it is synonymous with school curriculums and workplace diversity training. It has also become the battleground for a new culture war between conservatives and liberals who disagree on how helpful or harmful these teachings are.

They then discuss what McWhorter calls the problem of "bastardization of these ideas", and where Goldberg thinks the problem is mainly in the reaction of the right, and related issues. It's a grownup, nuanced analysis.