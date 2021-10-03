Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Marcia Fudge confirmed to lead HUDBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 2:58pm |
The Senate voted 66-34 on Wednesday to confirm President Biden’s nomination of Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) as secretary of housing and urban development, making her the first Black woman to lead the agency in more than four decades.
Fudge, who entered Congress in 2008, won bipartisan approval to lead the embattled agency where the morale among civil servants had plummeted under the leadership of Ben Carson, who eviscerated fair housing enforcement and other civil rights protections during the Trump administration.
Fudge, 68, said during her January confirmation hearing that her priorities include ending discriminatory housing practices as part of Biden’s focus on dismantling systemic racial injustice and boosting Black homeownership, a critical component in narrowing the racial wealth gap.
Comments
Res ipsa loquitor:
Both Ms. Fudge and her predecessor are black.
34 GOP Senators voted against confirming her.
In 2017, 40 Democratic Senators & 1 Independent voted against confirming her predecessor.
So much for systemic racism in this country. OR NOT.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 12:50am
Hilarious
Ben Carson had no qualifications to be nominated for the position.
Even Carson admitted that fact
https://theweek.com/speedreads/663562/ben-carson-doesnt-think-hes-qualified-run-federal-agency-trump-floats-lead-hud-anyway
Yiu really think that the situations are identical?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:45am
again, you make the point that it wasn't racism then and it's not racism now. It's about qualifications and/or partisanship, not race
edit to add: it's really unseemly to crow about her race, especially since her predecessor was basically an unqualified person appointed because of his race. To do so, it's basically: racist.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 4:06pm
Makes me think of the WaPo article I just read about a family with a Qanon mother and her conflicts with her more liberal children. She initially was for Ben Carlson and switched to Trump when it was clear Carlson didn't have a chance. Again discrediting the idea that all Trump supporters are racist. I'm not denying that Trump was the choice of the racists but not all supporters were racist.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 4:41pm
Likewise, maybe some Democrats and even some liberals are racist...especially those whose number one priority seems to be the color of people's skin, with everything else secondary
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 5:00pm
Uh
I posted a segment from a news article noting Fudge's appointment
I made no follow up comments "crowing" about Marcia Fudge.
The article notes that she is not the first Black woman to lead HUD
The stripping of programs under Carson is mentioned.
You brought up the vote breakdowns for Carson and Fudge
The article focused on policy changes and addressing plummeting morale.
You focused on racism.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 5:05pm
I'll back rmrd on this one - Ben Carlson was obviously ill-equipped to run HUD, and presumably Ms. Fudge is, so voting against him is not a measure of racism.
However, Republicans will do what they can to derail any Biden appt, and "loud mouthed pushy wimmen" seems to be their Bingo card winner. Again, not a proof of racism - proof of being disagreeable and obstructionist while pleaing "unity".
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:28pm
Thanks
I saw policy and agency morale as the main points of the article
Republicans are going to do what Republicans do.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:55pm
huh? all I was doing is pointing out that neither vote was racist when the WaPo article stresses what you were just complaining about on another thread Uggh, quite tired of yet another first this, first that. WHEN the article IS FUCKING HEADLINED like this YET Marcia Fudge confirmed as first Black woman to lead HUD in more than 40 years
This is the important news on confirmations that day? Nothing about the two other confirmations that happened the same day? I was waiting for some mention, at least as little comments on the thread. That someone might be interested in letting us know about the other two. Never came. These were so unimportant in context of a black woman leading HUD again, that was the news of import we needed to know on confirmations, these minor in comparison
1) Merrick Garland, Attorney General, 70 yes, 30 no.
2) Michael S. Regan, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, 66 yes, 34 no.
Just for the fun of it, let's do the racialist angle on these
1) oh snore, a white male, betcha he won some of those GOP senators over because he's white
2) oh boy a black guy--well first, he's not female. Second he's like a STEM guy and ya know, that makes him an oreo. We don't want to draw attention here because we're trying to prove at the same time that black kids don't git white colonialist math and science and need to be taught that with special curricula. Still look he got four fewer votes than Garland, those Senators must be racists
I am soooo very sick of this skin color thing, all I can think of is when my half-black niece gets back into the work force after having a baby the announcement is going to talk about her skin color and it just makes me want to puke. She is not her skin color. If you got to reduce it to something, talk about her MBA. Yes, I am starting to take this personal. It's just too much "black skin news", too much "black skin is the hot thing, it's what you want", not about people as people.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 9:33pm
Well, it's all the demo stuff, race-gender-sexual preference yadda yadda. So much for meritocracy. And then people worry they'll be seen as a quota hire - fancy that.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 9:46pm
Also consider this. Though more than a decade ago, Condoleeza Rice was our Secretary of State for four years, she doesn't count because she was both meritocrat and Republican. (I don't even know if she counts as a female?)
And it doesn't count either when BLM protest against black mayors and black police chiefs. None of those latter are really black; they are white supremacy lackies and we've made no progress. Black = oppressed, sort of that simple, you aren't allowed to be black unless you are oppressed.
God forbid we should talk about a demographic called "inner city poor." That would be racist, even though it's often mixed race now.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 11:14pm
p.s. I am forever hopeful, however, that Marcia, as head of Housing and Urban Development, will talk forthrightly about exactly that: poor in inner cities and their unique problems not exclusive to race.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 11:18pm
Well, there's obviously something(s) that still adversely affects blacks more than others, including urban development. It's not just a construct - it certainly affects initial encounters, for example, though doubtfully has anything to do with say hair. But as much energy as we put into the topic, we don't seem to evolve .much usable info on the topic, for whatever reason. I'm pretty sure this same conversation could've been had 50 years ago without any degrees or experience.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 1:33am
Condoleeza Rice spoke about the nation's birth defect of slavery
Rice became a Republican because when she was growing up many Southern Democrats were white supremacists.
Pointing out injustice is the method Black people use to overcome attempts at oppression
While some sit on the sidelines, Black people will fight things like voter suppression
It is not 1965, but the attack on voting rights wants to take us backwards
The bills created to suppress votes are crafted by whites who feel oppressed
The Republican Party is a white grievance party
The Woke are not the big threat.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 11:31pm
Colbert I. King's March 12 op-ed for WaPo is precisely on topic, and I am convinced many many more people agree with him than don't Diversity matters, but actions and values just as much. He does a nice laundry list of all the creepy charltans and grifters with power now who are p.o.c. or women and throws in a nice couple of quotes from preachers about judging books by the covers.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 4:05am
You combine two different subjects
The first is your need to categorize Black people who complain about inequality as. focusing on being oppressed. This comes out in your pity olympics comments. To be perfect, Black people just have to do what you want them to do.
The second is that being comfortable in one's dark skin makes you puke.
Colbert King calls Tim Scott a reactionary and compares him to a white supremacist. He talks about judging people by their actions, not skin color alone. You find this amazing. Black people judged Condoleeza Rice, Ben Carson, Herman Cain, Omarosa. and now actress Stacey Dash. King points out the obvious, but it is something new to you.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:01pm
No one stopped you from posting about Garland or Regan.
You were the one who introduced the topic of racism in Congressional voting for Fudge
You are the one ranting about colonialist math and science.
You create "black skin news" in your head.
I feel story for you
I don't have to follow your rules on what I post
You are free to post on homicides committed by rappers
I am free to post about police who screw up
It is called free speech.
There is beauty and comfort in Black skin
Black people do not have to avoid talking about their Black skin to be seen as people by you.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 9:58pm
Black skin and mentioning skin color is not a reason to puke.
Black skin is not a defect
Black skin is a cause for celebration
There is no reason to be upset when the color of someone's skin is described
Our skin makes us human
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 11:13pm
I get it when people react to prejudice they will push as far in the opposite direction but most of those things aren't a cause for celebration. Being black just is, being gay or trans just is. It's no more a cause for celebration than being a hetero white male would be. I don't celebrate because I like sex with women or because I'm white.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:09am
Great thing about the United States, I am not required to follow in your footsteps.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:07pm
First time I've ever seen you say anything good about this country. Always got the impression you were a separatist who would prefer your tribe to start your own.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:51pm
You spend too much time in your bubble
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 1:11pm
Yeah, Bronx bubble, that isolated art community - got it. Flyover borough.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 1:32pm
Interesting aside on skin color.
iPhones offer apps with emojis that have differ skin colors and hues to address the wide array of skin variations
A Black woman who brought a varied skin color emoji app to the company is now suing Apple because she says they stole her idea.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/03/10/katrina-parrott-skin-tone-emoji-apple-lawsuit/?arc404=true
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:04am
much more interesting, and scientifically true as well:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:56am
vs. obsessed with "racial" distinctions:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 1:00am
President Barack Obama on actually living in a society that accepts the "fiction"
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/12/ta-nehisi-coates-obama-transcript-iii/511475/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:29pm