Former Cuomo Aide Says She Resigned After He Forcibly Kissed HerBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/24/2021 - 1:21pm |
Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, says she resigned in 2018 after he forcibly kissed her during a meeting.
Boylan—who is running for Manhattan Borough President—had previously accused Cuomo of repeated harassment, but she didn’t offer many details until she published a Medium post on Wednesday.
“My boss soon informed me that the Governor had a ‘crush’ on me,” Boylan wrote. “It was an uncomfortable but all-too-familiar feeling: the struggle to be taken seriously by a powerful man who tied my worth to my body and my appearance.”
Boylan alleged that Cuomo had compared her to a former girlfriend, and asked her to play strip poker. “Telling my truth isn’t about seeking revenge. I was proud to work in the Cuomo Administration. For so long I had looked up to the Governor. But his abusive behavior needs to stop,” she wrote.
The allegations come at a moment of political peril for the longtime governor, once a liberal darling for his Emmy-winning TV hits at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s under fire for his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and clouded by allegations of bullying and strong-arming legislators, while a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are seeking to curb his emergency powers.
Boylan worked for Cuomo’s administration from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn page. She resigned in September of that year—months after the kiss—she wrote Wednesday, having come “to work nauseous every day” after the incident.
“My relationship with his senior team—mostly women—grew hostile after I started speaking up for myself,” she added.
Cuomo denied Boylan’s allegations when she first raised them in December.
Don't see how he survives this.
Abuse of power as Governor
Now sexual abuse
Drip, drip, drip
During 2020, Andrew would appear on his brother's CNN show doing a cutesy comedy act.
Andrew was considered the COVID King
Now he hopes people are paying attention to Ted Cruz on the phone during the hearing about January 6th
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/24/2021 - 1:29pm
reminds me of Paula Jones.
edit to add: especially in that Paula Jones appeared with her claim after Whitewater "scandal" didn't get enough negative traction. I am not at all equating accusations of hiding nursing home deaths to "Whitewater" here, only pointing out a certain kind of weird chronology seems almost common these days: the harassment cases come out after another kind of scandal accusation.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/24/2021 - 4:33pm
How to counter penis politics: What it’s like to work for Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio by Karen Hinton.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 12:26am
Cuomo Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by a 2nd Former Aide
ALBANY, N.Y. — A second former aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, saying that he asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men.
The aide, Charlotte Bennett, who was an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration until she left in November, told The New York Times that the governor had harassed her late last spring, during the height of the state’s fight against the coronavirus.
Ms. Bennett, 25, said the most unsettling episode occurred on June 5, when she was alone with Mr. Cuomo in his State Capitol office. In a series of interviews this week, she said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.
Mr. Cuomo said in a statement to The Times on Saturday that he believed he had been acting as a mentor and had “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” He said he had requested an independent review of the matter and asked that New Yorkers await the findings “before making any judgments.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/27/nyregion/cuomo-sexual-harassment.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/27/2021 - 6:44pm
AOC calls for independent investigation of Cuomo's sexual harassment charges
https://www.thedailybeast.com/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-demands-independent-investigation-into-governor-andrew-cuomo-sexual-misconduct-claims?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 11:13am
I guess she's from New York, but it's a state matter - why is she involved? Not enough to do?
And im starting to feel nostalgic for the "sexual harassment" of my yoof: "we were holding a work discussion, and suddenly he had his thumb up my ass..." Call it a dislike of so much ambiguity and beating around the bush.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 11:22am
President Biden weighed in via the WH Press Secretary
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/28/nyregion/cuomo-investigation-sex-harassment.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 11:52am
I don't understand what's going on, he's a Democrat and AOC is a Democrat, the way it's supposed to work is Democrats are good and the Republicans are evil. And she's saying a Democrat might be evil. So confusing, not the partisan way.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 11:54am
O come on, your elitism is showing. He's a white privileged neolib 3rd way DINO - toxic maledom, obviously evil, esp. with his namesake - while she's a female values-focused POC Democrat.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 12:18pm
on feel nostalgic for the "sexual harassment" of my yoof
ditto and it has nothing to do with Cuomo because we don't know the facts on him yet. Used to be that it was along the lines of quid pro quo "have sex with me or you won't get promoted" or "have sex with me or I will make your work life a living hell" then it changed to "when you tell dirty jokes it makes me uncomfortable" and now it's "how dare you ask my gender"? But we're dinosaurs stuck in Stage One Feminism and the MeToo olden days of Harvey Weinstein, out with us.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 12:06pm
Or the Biden guy who got fired - Stage 1 feminism with Stage 4 cancer. Almost feels better to have it diagnosed. Its funny, that 1980 9-to-5 paean to tough & resourceful girl feminism, "we can handle this", has been replaced with "we need an institution to back us up cuz we're too weak". I mean, sure, HR depts should be reformed to stop fronting for bad behavior, and obviously powerful shits like Harvey Weinstein get away with way too much, but do women have to be reduced to wards of the state to handle it?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 12:26pm
just ran across this retweeted by someone I follow, made me sigh for a time when all sexual relations were not presumed to be transactional and to have toxic potential but to have the possibility of being mutually enriching complex travels
I looked her up, she's got the background to "get it" : born 1969, a British novelist, the daughter of Suzy Boyt and artist Lucian Freud and great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. The Mike Baldwin she refers to is a fictional character from the British ITV soap opera, Coronation Street, portrayed by Johnny Briggs. He first appeared in 11 October 1976 and became one of the show's central characters until his final appearance on 7 April 2006. Seems to me that required viewing of old time soap operas might be helpful in high schools these days, to learn about commonly occurring human foibles.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 4:53pm
I had a friend who met Nastassia Kinski at some party or event, insisted he didn't know who she was. Seems she was so gassed to be anonymous to someone, she danced with him all night long.
(of course he's a skilled liar, so I have no idea how much embellishment went into this, but seemed truthy enough)
This idea that people want to be recognized for their less prominent traits... interesting. Pricks at what they're self-conscious about maybe.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 5:08pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 12:08pm
Frum vs. Douhat on same:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 12:11pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 5:16pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 9:21pm
Didn't De Blasio do his version of Cancun before Ted?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:30pm
I dunno but I do think them very similar, except that I think Ted is better at the whole Bozo routine, Bill does everything in a below mediocre manner.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:50pm
For perspective on the Cuomo vs. De Blasio overlay to this story, here's a March 2018 thread I ran across in search
NYS GOV. CUOMO VS. NYC MAYOR DEBLASIO RAMPING UP
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 4:20pm
now this is gonna be very tough to spin out of:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 6:16pm
On the verge of the first female Governor in the history of New York state?
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/12/nyregion/who-is-kathy-hochul.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:17pm
Uggh, quite tired of yet another first this, first that.
Can we just get someone decent in office w/o a full breakdown on candidate demographics? I remember Indira Gandhi, Golda Meier and Maggie Thatcher - what glass ceilings were left after that?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:35pm