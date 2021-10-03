Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Marcia Fudge confirmed to lead HUDBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 2:58pm |
The Senate voted 66-34 on Wednesday to confirm President Biden’s nomination of Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) as secretary of housing and urban development, making her the first Black woman to lead the agency in more than four decades.
Fudge, who entered Congress in 2008, won bipartisan approval to lead the embattled agency where the morale among civil servants had plummeted under the leadership of Ben Carson, who eviscerated fair housing enforcement and other civil rights protections during the Trump administration.
Fudge, 68, said during her January confirmation hearing that her priorities include ending discriminatory housing practices as part of Biden’s focus on dismantling systemic racial injustice and boosting Black homeownership, a critical component in narrowing the racial wealth gap.
Comments
Res ipsa loquitor:
Both Ms. Fudge and her predecessor are black.
34 GOP Senators voted against confirming her.
In 2017, 40 Democratic Senators & 1 Independent voted against confirming her predecessor.
So much for systemic racism in this country. OR NOT.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 12:50am
Hilarious
Ben Carson had no qualifications to be nominated for the position.
Even Carson admitted that fact
https://theweek.com/speedreads/663562/ben-carson-doesnt-think-hes-qualified-run-federal-agency-trump-floats-lead-hud-anyway
Yiu really think that the situations are identical?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 7:45am
again, you make the point that it wasn't racism then and it's not racism now. It's about qualifications and/or partisanship, not race
edit to add: it's really unseemly to crow about her race, especially since her predecessor was basically an unqualified person appointed because of his race. To do so, it's basically: racist.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 4:06pm
Makes me think of the WaPo article I just read about a family with a Qanon mother and her conflicts with her more liberal children. She initially was for Ben Carlson and switched to Trump when it was clear Carlson didn't have a chance. Again discrediting the idea that all Trump supporters are racist. I'm not denying that Trump was the choice of the racists but not all supporters were racist.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 4:56pm