I note an obsession with traffic on this website. Users should note that THERE IS NO ADVERTISING ON THIS WEBSITE! Except for this book by the owner of this website: Unreasonable Men Therefore, traffic is not of much import at the current time, unless a few new visitors buy his book. It may actually be the case that more traffic costs the owner money and time. For which he deserves thanks. And respect for those he has chosen to give keys to the place, none of whom are paid.

It is not public property, it is private property and squatting could easily be limited at any time by the owner or management.

This message has been written on my own without any input from anyone having to do with the management of this website.