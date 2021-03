Just a place to continue collecting information that will help us get to know more about our fellow citizens who decided to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. Like have done on Moat's thread for the past four days:

THE FBI WANTS THE PUBLIC TO HELP IDENTIFY CAPITOL RIOTERS An important step toward arresting all the offenders who got away.

(also welcome: information on interesting folks who attended the rally but didn't join in the stormin')

Starting after the jump with Mr. David Medina, who wants us all to get to know him--

Meet David Medina.. working hard to get his story straight for the FBI, "As these guys break into the Capitol.. obviously the doors are wide open.. Someone tore down @SpeakerPelosi's wooden sign.. it was already broken, so I broke it in half." pic.twitter.com/myve2hPkTp — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

David Medina: a trump supporter that willingly provided evidence to his breaking into the Capitol and destroying property- part 1/3 https://t.co/yqLMszZoOc — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021