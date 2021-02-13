That Trump is a coward. Trump is a liar, who told you nothing but lies. Trump is a user who used you. Trump doesn't give a damn about you, when he tells you "he loves you", that too is a lie. He has no respect for you, nor any concern for your fate.

In his mind you failed, you are losers, he has no pity or remorse about what he told you or conned you into doing. When you "remember that day", remember that.

Left you and the members of your dumb, violent cult, a bunch of naive, angry, exploitable suckers to pay the price for the fun and "exultation" Trump had on January 6 as he sent, and then watched on TV, as you sacked the capitol building, killed a cop, injured over 150 more, also causing 4 others to die.

Case files in the investigation have offered signs that many of the rioters believed, as impeachment managers have said, that they were answering Mr. Trump’s call on Jan. 6. The inquiry has also offered evidence that some pro-Trump extremist groups, concerned about fraud in the election, may have conspired together to plan the insurrection. “If this was a conspiracy, Trump was the leader,” said Jonathan Zucker, the lawyer for Dominic Pezzola, a member of the far-right Proud Boys group who has been charged with obstructing police officers guarding the Capitol. “He was the one calling the shots. ... One man — charged with assaulting the police — accused the former president of being his accomplice: In recent court papers, he described Mr. Trump as “a de facto unindicted co-conspirator” in his case. ” NYT

Will they ever learn enough to not be used by the next unethical, unscrupulous, amoral, dishonorable, dishonest, deceitful, corrupt Republican politician who wants to exploit their fears, bigotry and hate to aid him seizing power?

"Is our Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, etc, learning?" wording from link.