For six years the British website Bellingcat has promoted Ukraine’s narrative that Russia shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).
Almost 200 of the country’s top business leaders urged Congress to certify the electoral results for President-elect Joe Biden in a letter Monday https://t.co/pjVuCA2Tk7— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 4, 2021
Homicides in Baltimore have been over 300 annually for the past 6 years. Interestingly, homicides in Baltimore did not spike in 2020 despite protests over George Floyd. Violent crime decreased decreased by 30%. There was an intentional 80% decrease in nonviolent drug arrests. Despite not pursuing drug arrests, homicides and violent crimes decreased. This may have been due to the pandemic keeping people at home meaning there were fewer targets, but one would expect the same pandemic influence in cities that had homicide spikes.
Citizens in high crime areas do complain about having to dodge drug dealers on the way home. The Baltimore police point to a large drug bust made in southwestern Baltimore. The police said gun retrieval was up 9%.
Japan may enter a state of emergency this week as the country grapples with soaring coronavirus cases, a number of which have been linked to a new, potentially more infectious variant. https://t.co/e6Kx1SHSwJ
Paul Ryan:
"All our basic rights and freedoms flow from a fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law.
This principle is not only fundamentally American but a central tenet of conservatism.
Under our system, voters determine the president, and this self-governance cannot sustain
itself if the whims of Congress replace the will of the people. I urge members to consider
the precedent that it would set."
HEY CAPTAIN BLIGH and minions: Involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory
All 10 living former defense secretaries write a joint warning that involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory https://t.co/wBscIdUpaS— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 3, 2021
Papa Don gonna make trouble for somebody, anybody, everybody! ... if these votes are not found real real soon!!!!
Check your waste bins and your Dominion voting machines!!!
Good man . . .
Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
SOMERSET, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
Looking back, Harry's still amazed by what happened....
How Joe Biden defied history at every turn to win. There were a lot of supposed political rules that spelled supposed doom for Biden. He won anyway by being the right candidate for a truly unique moment. Biden will be inaugurated in 19 days as 46. https://t.co/FAtYPJugCY— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 1, 2021
Polling trends haven't been favorable for Perdue and Loeffler lately.https://t.co/jNFvD5ZNhd— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 2, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
Oh Jesus, make it stop.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:22pm
Is Tankie stuff According to Noah Smith's "Tankies!" essay The GreyZone is generally known as one of the main publications catering to "tankie" ideology. That we have discussed Lulu sharing links from it before is the main reason why I posted and shared Smith's "Tankie" essay here instead of just reading it for myself. (And even in particular, I chose the excerpt I did because some things in it reminded me of someone here.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 9:54pm
Assange superseding indictments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 12:43am
I see that Rational Wiki is in the process of making a list: Draft:The Grayzone, possibly like overwhelming...
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:50am
AA, it is not surprising that instead of reading the article I posted and commenting on *it* you instead immediately go to google looking for some backup to smear the site which carried it. It is also not surprising that someone who questions U.S. policies and actions and points out failures and lies and even war crimes would make some enemies. It is even less surprising that hard core Zionists and hard core Israel supporters would hate Blumenthal. So it would be an obvious guess that you could find what you were looking for.
Here are a couple questions. Do you think Bellingcat is influential? Do you think they are giving impartial analysis? Do you think the article says that Russia did not shoot down flight MH17? Have you yet read the article I posted which you try to discredit without even making direct reference to it? What parts of it do you think are wrong or insufficiently supported? [I know, you would have to actually read it to actually respond intelligently] There are plenty more questions but I think it would be more productive for me to go ask a fence post.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:16pm
You are entitled to attempt to share what you think interesting, but your reader is not *required* to read it!!!
ESPECIALLY if they have come to the conclusion that your source is a fucking waste of time bunch of propaganda and conspiracy theories when there is so much better content to read and only so many hours in a life.
What you do is actually described well in Noah Smith's "Tankie" article. It's like this: here's another conspiratorial anti-American article, prove it wrong or I am going to get angry.
Actually, the reality is: it is your job to find people who are interested enough in this crap to argue with you about it. I've come to the point after seeing you post for a decade or more where the only thing of interest to me is: oh, Lulu is recommending something, it's most likely another anti-american site or author, better check it out so I know. Nearly as regular as rain, I've found I can count on this: same old shit. To the point when you deviate to something else, anything else, besides anti-american agit-prop, it's a shock!
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:44pm
One of your many mistakes is that I am angry. Another mistake is that by criticizing American governmental actions that person is automatically anti-American. Love it or leave it is so yesterday.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:52pm
The way I see it is that you almost always pick "so yesterday" issues to expound upon as if "love it or leave it" was still very much the zeitgeist. I've said as much several times to you in the last few years.
I'm interested in history, but not the hard core war and international relations stuff, that bores me. But I am actually a quite experienced cultural historian now simply by virtue of my age after my education. And to me, you're like an archeological artifact, what you pick is interesting, not to read, but just to see what you pick. it's like oh gosh some of them from the love it or leave it zeigeist like when I was an undergrad are still around.
And actually, if you read the "Tankies" excerpt I posted, you are back "in" with some of the youngin's, its a retro revival of your interests, anti-colonialism and all...
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 6:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 3:43pm
There are several versions of every news story out there. Since none of us can do independent research and reporting the most important decision we must first make is which sites and reporters are telling the most accurate versions of the story. That people don't do this is the biggest problem we face in the internet age. Far too many are choosing versions that appeal to their heightened emotions and confirmation bias. While this happens on all political sides it's far more prominent on the far right. And so we have the Seth Rich murder conspiracies, or QAnon, or pizza gate etc.
Post what you like but don't be surprised when the first thing we look at is the source before we consider what the source is reporting.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 3:17pm
I go to RealClearPolitics periodically just to remind myself that no matter how clear an issue seems, they'll find some rightwing goon to champion some neanderthal oppo view. Arm 3-year-olds? sure. Forced insemination for churches? You betcha. Clear cut Idaho? Why not... It's like waiting for Trump approval to dip below 41% - just won't happen, however logical it'd be.
The shame of recording your extortionist - how could he?
'Disgusting': Perdue hammers Georgia secretary of state for recording Trump call - POLITICO
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 4:29pm