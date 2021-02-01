Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 4:07pm
lots more stories and comments here-trending: #SeditionHasConsequences
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 4:10pm
NCD will like this one:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 4:52pm
WHEN WILL PENCE GET MY VOTES!!!
by NCD on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:23pm
Pence in a pickle, probably praying.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:50pm
good point:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:28pm
more on that, the monumental nature of the cynicism:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:01am
Joe's not playing-wisely not going to feed the trolls and their kabuki show distraction-continues to do the grownup ex-Senator and president elect thing.
His latest tweet:
His second latest:
Before those:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:36pm
The Lincoln Project's Reed Galen, as a bitter former Republican operative, sees different:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:42pm
Yglesias thinks Biden's approach is the way to go:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:52pm
I agree with Yglesias that various [substantial] allegations of crimes committed by any President and/or his family should be thoroughly investigated.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 8:01pm
The move displays the same cowardice paraded by militias who action play their roles with full confidence they won't actually have to use the weapons they bear. If those members of Congress were to actually overturn the vote, that would divide the nation in way that is scarcely imaginable.
During the First Confederacy, there was clarity about how the war allowed no return to what was agreed to previously. The second one is not going to put up with any delays of service just because of a message they sent somewhere.
by moat on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:51pm
This is the best argument against the challengers, mho, blows everything else away as just sound and fury signifying nothing. Truly don't understand why I am not seeing more of it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:54pm
I believe Yglesias is being sarcastic here, i.e., this is how a fourth grader does populism:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:18pm
Part of team building is telling obvious lies so everyone knows you're onboard.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:27pm
It looks like a fair geometric demonstration to me. Whatever makes it possible is separate from observing an event. That is why some observations become facts.
by moat on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:31pm
Louie Gohmert on Newsmax: "But if bottom line is, the court is saying, 'We're not going to touch this. You have no remedy' -- basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM."
https://www.thedailybeast.com/louie-gohmert-calls-for-street-violence-as-pence-lawsuit-loss-sends-maga-world-spiraling?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:38pm
He won't be there if bad things go down. He is a coward.
by moat on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 8:20pm
He is a lawyer and former judge
He should have his legal credentials yanked.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 8:45pm
Pence Welcomes Bid to Overturn Biden’s Election as Republican Senators Join
The vice president’s office said he welcomed the efforts of a group of Republican lawmakers who plan to object to the outcome of the election.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/02/us/politics/gop-senators-josh-hawley-election.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:58pm
More evidence of what she said (don't know her, just posted her tweet on the Proud Boys thread)-below-
they are eating each other-
though I also now pretty strongly think it true that if's just another "bread and circuses" distraction, to distract the populi from what's really going on (imitating the current president's only skill of consuming the media air)
Is a Kabuki show to distract from sucky Covid vaccine rollout and how the populi is going to get $600 checks instead of $2,000. Realistically, if you're a Republican, what else would you do? Their base continues to split pro-Trump vs. anti-Trump and therefore hasn't allowed you to have a coherent policy position with most colleagues.
Good alternative is to put on a big rhetorical shew about "what is democracy?" and the American Constitution, everyone can argue on social media and around the dinner table, add their two cents, stop worrying that they have no money, hospitals are full, everyone dying, restaurants and businesses and nobody is being vaccinated.. you get to do big dramatic tweets on big Constitutional questions, Patrick Henry style. (You also set Pence up to play an eminent man of reason on Jan. 6, against the wilding hordes of new patriots? Instead of a Trump toadie without a spine. Convenient!)
Only a couple more weeks and they can switch the show back to the old standard one and to blaming Joe Biden & Nancy Pelosi. Meantime they have to do something to distract from their inability to agree on what to do about the mess this country is in. Don't like reality, create an alternative narrative, Trump has shown the way...
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 10:28pm
Romney statement:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:13am
interaction between George Conway & Maggie Haberman on Pence & another related statement by Maggie:
edit to add, another tweet of the video of Navarro on Judge Janine:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:20am
Trump had an hour long call with the Georgia Secretary of State
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-raffensperger-call-georgia-vote/2021/01/03/d45acb92-4dc4-11eb-bda4-615aaefd0555_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:25pm
Republican political consultant Mike Murphy is shocked:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:32pm
I just looked up on wikipedia who Mike Murphy worked for; makes ever clearer how Trump has caused a huge split in the Republican party: He advised Republicans including John McCain, Jeb Bush, John Engler, Tommy Thompson, Spencer Abraham, Christie Whitman, Lamar Alexander, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. It's like we basically have 3 political parties already, only the one doesn't know what to do about the effects Trump has had on the electorate.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:38pm
Thanks AA, good move IMO. I think finding out who a person has worked for offers some insight to the person them self.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:45pm
Well, that would go if you are a political consultant who tries to stay true to their own principles.But many are also just guns for hire selling their services to whoever. It's the thing to do here because he is already espousing a strong view of his own. Guns for hire wouldn't do that, it would decrease the number of potential clients.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:55pm
Plenty of trending hashtags (RATINGS!)
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:30pm
Michael Cohen on the Trump phone call:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:59pm
Same situation in Senate - Republicans won't even consider it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:20pm
PP, Lincoln Project has some sarcasm just for you!
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:01pm
Sarcasm or fact check? Some ppl never learn, especially when their paycheck is based on not learning.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:21pm
see his whole thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 12:54am
I would just like to point out that Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger is a very brave man, with a lot more guts than many in the US Congress. And he is still a member of the Republican party. Previously served in the Georgia House. I think partisan Dems need to realize that when people vote GOP downticket, they might be voting for someone like him and not for McConnell or Trump, that Republicans are not all like the big names at national level.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:06pm
Raffensberger is challenging Trump directly on Twitter TODAY!
it's real, 4 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:22pm
Maggie Haberman tweet storm in chrono order about major reactions including Mark Meadows and ex Speaker Paul Ryan, lots of House Reps; I am including retweets
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 3:45pm
Interestingly, on the Paul Ryan statement, first, "Paul Ryan" is trending on Twitter, and then, at the top of that trending link is this call by Bill Kristol 6 hrs. ago for Republicans like Paul Ryan, George Bush and Dick Cheney to speak out:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:12pm
ok, now The Bulwark has formally published a full Bill Kristol piece following his tweet-no excuses left, time to be a conservative man or a mouse:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:18pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 3:53pm
Nate Silver on the phone call and the party split
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 3:55pm
Josh Howler and the oath flusher Republicans will be top targets for the Trump crazies if they fail their Fuhrer on Wednesday.
by NCD on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:51pm
I take Silver's point as a matter of party dynamics. But the split in this case concerns a core tenet of conservative philosophy, the Federal as a countervailing force to the National. That some Republicans have to say this slowly to their fellow members is testimony to an intellectual suicide.
by moat on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:57pm
the statement of the 7 House Republicans that Nate Silver retweeted:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 1:17am
former RNC chairman Michael Steele:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:22pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:10pm
edit to add John Dean yesterday (who has not yet commented on the phone call):
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:58pm
Lincoln Project going after Cleta Mitchell (Trump's real lawyer) in on the phone call:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 11:12pm
Mary Trump on Uncle Donald, 1 hr. ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 1:22am
Best solution
https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/trump-allies-shouldn-t-be-sworn-office-until-cleared-their-n1252676?icid=msd_topgrid
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:26pm
That solution does make sense but any implementation of it would be entangled in the same inability to share a cognitive space that allowed the clown show to get started in the first place.
by moat on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:12pm
I know.
It did provide some humor.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:16pm
Our skepticism noted, Chip Roy is undertaking that very task.
by moat on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 8:02pm
Hilarious, it looks like Chip didn't stand by his own
proposal.
I'm waiting to see if the 140 Republican House members and 25% of the GOP Senate still try to slow the certification of the electoral college vote.
They will probably deny being aware of Trump's call to the Georgia Secretary of State.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:03pm
Chuck Todd actually did an excellent interview with Senator Ron Johnson. Todd noted that Republicans spread the lie that the election was illegitimate and now want a commission because people believe the lies.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/chuck-todd-lambastes-ron-johnson-on-election-sabotage-youre-the-arsonist-here?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 4:15pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:04pm
Liz Cheney's memo + the fact that none of the 12 Senators wanted to go on TV to talk about it (see below) + leak of the phone call that puts Trump in major legal jeopardy, to me that equals high chances that none of them are going to end up doing shit about challenging the count. All talk, no reality. (And their name will be Mudd for nothing!)
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 11:40pm
Cross posted from Dag News...
Former Speaker Paul Ryan: GOP subverting the election results 'anti-democratic'
By oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:11pm |
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:21pm
Welcome to the modern GOP
Trump demonstrated that crazy works
Hawley thought he could be crazy
Cruz let's Hawley know that Hawley doesn't know crazy
Folks like Ryan who didn't stand up to the early crazy pretend that they are shocked by the current crazy
70 million like the current GOP crazy
Pray for Georgia
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:35pm
They are changing out the entire Presidential protection team
10 former defense secretaries write an op-ed
Republicans in Congress what to slow walk Biden's certification because some of the people who voted for Trump don't accept the results
This is largely because of lies spread by the GOP
Pray for the country
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:43pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 11:08pm
Tom Cotton's reasoning:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 11:51pm
Bernie:
and here's Mitt's latest, tweeting a link to the formal statement of his entire "bipartisan group" (Romney, Manchin, Collins, Mark Warner, Bill Cassidy, Jeanne Shaheen, Lisa Murkowski, Angus King, Maggie Hassan, and Dick Durbin) today after the "egregious plot" tweet of yesterday that Bernie mentions:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 11:59pm
Jay Rosen retweeted this, so I presume he thinks it has some merit as far as understanding ideology of different party members:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 12:41am
As Charles Blow notes, this is about suppressing Black votes, an old Conservative tradition.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/03/opinion/trump-voter-suppression.html
Sentiments echoed by Eric Levitz in NY Magazine
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/10/historic-voter-turnout-trump-voter-suppression.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 11:26am
Might be worth playing a different song.
Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio and Arizona all show some shift from years gone by, and there's some chance GOP overreach since election day will shift more out of the Republican column. (yes, a lot of states in hardcore Trump/anyone-but-a-Democrat alignment. So it goes, work cut out)
But we don't have a lot of Hispanic representation or attention, even as they fill a greater % of population. Hopefully we're not still running on "what the Republicans did" or "latest black atrocity" in 2022, and instead are starting to engage citizens with the upside possibilities of living here - what they're doing to fix things, how they're helping ensure opportunity, safety, quality of life.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 1:52pm
The song is appropriate
Trump is attacking and wanting to suppress the Black urban vote
Trump actually lost because he lost votes in the suburbs.
Trump sent a message that Cory Booker was going to work with Biden to bring "those people" to the suburbs
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/09/04/cory-booker-product-suburbs-is-coming-ruin-suburbs-according-trump/
The song is correct.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 2:06pm
From WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/01/04/business-leaders-support-biden-win/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 2:20pm