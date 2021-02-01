Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Japan may enter a state of emergency this week as the country grapples with soaring coronavirus cases, a number of which have been linked to a new, potentially more infectious variant. https://t.co/e6Kx1SHSwJ
Paul Ryan:
"All our basic rights and freedoms flow from a fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law.
This principle is not only fundamentally American but a central tenet of conservatism.
Under our system, voters determine the president, and this self-governance cannot sustain
itself if the whims of Congress replace the will of the people. I urge members to consider
the precedent that it would set."
HEY CAPTAIN BLIGH and minions: Involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory
All 10 living former defense secretaries write a joint warning that involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory https://t.co/wBscIdUpaS— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 3, 2021
Papa Don gonna make trouble for somebody, anybody, everybody! ... if these votes are not found real real soon!!!!
Check your waste bins and your Dominion voting machines!!!
Good man . . .
Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
SOMERSET, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
For six years the British website Bellingcat has promoted Ukraine’s narrative that Russia shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).
Looking back, Harry's still amazed by what happened....
How Joe Biden defied history at every turn to win. There were a lot of supposed political rules that spelled supposed doom for Biden. He won anyway by being the right candidate for a truly unique moment. Biden will be inaugurated in 19 days as 46. https://t.co/FAtYPJugCY— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 1, 2021
Polling trends haven't been favorable for Perdue and Loeffler lately.https://t.co/jNFvD5ZNhd— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 2, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
Backgrounder on tankies:https://t.co/zzMSygnasw— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 2, 2021
“The race to build bigger turbines has moved faster than many industry figures foresaw. G.E.’s Haliade-X generates almost 30 times more electricity than the first offshore machines installed off Denmark in 1991.” https://t.co/2oNMROpGDF— Omar Wasow (@owasow) January 2, 2021
