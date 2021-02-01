Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
For six years the British website Bellingcat has promoted Ukraine’s narrative that Russia shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).
HEY CAPTAIN BLIGH and minions: Involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory
All 10 living former defense secretaries write a joint warning that involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory https://t.co/wBscIdUpaS— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 3, 2021
Papa Don gonna make trouble for somebody, anybody, everybody! ... if these votes are not found real real soon!!!!
Check your waste bins and your Dominion voting machines!!!
Good man . . .
Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
SOMERSET, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
Looking back, Harry's still amazed by what happened....
How Joe Biden defied history at every turn to win. There were a lot of supposed political rules that spelled supposed doom for Biden. He won anyway by being the right candidate for a truly unique moment. Biden will be inaugurated in 19 days as 46. https://t.co/FAtYPJugCY— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 1, 2021
Polling trends haven't been favorable for Perdue and Loeffler lately.https://t.co/jNFvD5ZNhd— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 2, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
Backgrounder on tankies:https://t.co/zzMSygnasw— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 2, 2021
“The race to build bigger turbines has moved faster than many industry figures foresaw. G.E.’s Haliade-X generates almost 30 times more electricity than the first offshore machines installed off Denmark in 1991.” https://t.co/2oNMROpGDF— Omar Wasow (@owasow) January 2, 2021
ICYMI https://t.co/J2jqTDo3Xx— Bill Scher (@billscher) January 2, 2021
This sounds like an incredible stretch of the word "terrorism" to me, rather, is it not more of a "going postal" incident?
"Taylor threatened to 'pop' the employee and 'shoot up the whole church.'"— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 31, 2020
"Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask" https://t.co/ridsCavLY2
Comments
Oh Jesus, make it stop.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:22pm
Is Tankie stuff According to Noah Smith's "Tankies!" essay The GreyZone is generally known as one of the main publications catering to "tankie" ideology. That we have discussed Lulu sharing links from it before is the main reason why I posted and shared Smith's "Tankie" essay here instead of just reading it for myself. (And even in particular, I chose the excerpt I did because some things in it reminded me of someone here.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 9:54pm
Assange superseding indictments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 12:43am
I see that Rational Wiki is in the process of making a list: Draft:The Grayzone, possibly like overwhelming...
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:50am
AA, it is not surprising that instead of reading the article I posted and commenting on *it* you instead immediately go to google looking for some backup to smear the site which carried it. It is also not surprising that someone who questions U.S. policies and actions and points out failures and lies and even war crimes would make some enemies. It is even less surprising that hard core Zionists and hard core Israel supporters would hate Blumenthal. So it would be an obvious guess that you could find what you were looking for.
Here are a couple questions. Do you think Bellingcat is influential? Do you think they are giving impartial analysis? Do you think the article says that Russia did not shoot down flight MH17? Have you yet read the article I posted which you try to discredit without even making direct reference to it? What parts of it do you think are wrong or insufficiently supported? [I know, you would have to actually read it to actually respond intelligently] There are plenty more questions but I think it would be more productive for me to go ask a fence post.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:16pm
You are entitled to attempt to share what you think interesting, but your reader is not *required* to read it!!!
ESPECIALLY if they have come to the conclusion that your source is a fucking waste of time bunch of propaganda and conspiracy theories when there is so much better content to read and only so many hours in a life.
What you do is actually described well in Noah Smith's "Tankie" article. It's like this: here's another conspiratorial anti-American article, prove it wrong or I am going to get angry.
Actually, the reality is: it is your job to find people who are interested enough in this crap to argue with you about it. I've come to the point after seeing you post for a decade or more where the only thing of interest to me is: oh, Lulu is recommending something, it's most likely another anti-american site or author, better check it out so I know. Nearly as regular as rain, I've found I can count on this: same old shit. To the point when you deviate to something else, anything else, besides anti-american agit-prop, it's a shock!
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:44pm
One of your many mistakes is that I am angry. Another mistake is that by criticizing American governmental actions that person is automatically anti-American. Love it or leave it is so yesterday.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 5:52pm
The way I see it is that you almost always pick "so yesterday" issues to expound upon as if "love it or leave it" was still very much the zeitgeist. I've said as much several times to you in the last few years.
I'm interested in history, but not the hard core war and international relations stuff, that bores me. But I am actually a quite experienced cultural historian now simply by virtue of my age after my education. And to me, you're like an archeological artifact, what you pick is interesting, not to read, but just to see what you pick. it's like oh gosh some of them from the love it or leave it zeigeist like when I was an undergrad are still around.
And actually, if you read the "Tankies" excerpt I posted, you are back "in" with some of the youngin's, its a retro revival of your interests, anti-colonialism and all...
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 6:05pm
