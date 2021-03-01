Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
SOMERSET, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.
Was watching Michael Moore's "Roger and Me", where laid off factory workers could get jobs monitoring their former co-floorworkers in their jail cells after being laid off & falling on desperate times. Yeah, with all the new billionaire's from Covid, we're hitting the point where a $5000/year basic income seems doable, better than the alternatives.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 3:40am
Last April?
Seems like decades ago...
Some employers to laid-off staffers:
Let’s stay in touch - April 1, 2020
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:42am
Great story.
There is also a story of a recent police shooting in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died. The chief of police produced police camera video of the shooting. It appears to verify police statements that police were fired upon first.
More efforts to build trust is a good thing.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 11:14am