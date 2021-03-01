Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Good man . . .
Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
SOMERSET, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.
Comments
Was watching Michael Moore's "Roger and Me", where laid off factory workers could get jobs monitoring their former co-floorworkers in their jail cells after being laid off & falling on desperate times. Yeah, with all the new billionaire's from Covid, we're hitting the point where a $5000/year basic income seems doable, better than the alternatives.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 3:40am