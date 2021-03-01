    Protesters in Quetta, Pakistan put many of those in the west to shame

    By artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:52am |

    Quetta, Balochistan...

    Peaceful protest for Shaheed Karima Baloch..#JusticeForKarimaBaloch pic.twitter.com/EDfnioyGUr

    — Fazila Baloch (@IFazilaBaloch) January 2, 2021

    If you haven't been following the story, in short, it's about this

    Karima Baloch death: The Baloch Voice Association to demonstrate outside Candian Embassy in Paris

    India Blooms News Service | @indiablooms | 03 Jan 2021, 01:07 am

    Toronto:  The Baloch Voice Association has said it will demonstrate outside  Canadian Embassy in Paris on Jan 4 over the death of activist Karima Baloch last month.

    Several protests are taking place in different corners of the world over the mysterious death of the activist in Canada.

    The association said the protest will be held to urge Canadian authorities to conduct a fair investigation into the death of Karima and to seek justice for her family, reports ANI.

    Renowned activist Karima Baloch, who was vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Balochistan, was found dead in Canada's Toronto city.

    She was a refugee in Canada.

    Karima Baloch, a Canadian refugee named by the BBC as one of the world’s 100 most “inspirational and influential” women in 2016 was last seen on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at approximately 3 p.m, reports The Balochistan Post.

    She had gone missing before her death.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 1:55am

