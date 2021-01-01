Several doctors known basically for appearing on television gave blockheaded advice to listeners regarding COVID.

Dr. Drew, an addiction specialist, told listeners that COVID was being overblown. He apologized after his son was infected. Dr Drew Pinsky recently announced that he is being treated for COVID.

Dr Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, known mainly for a television show, gave his opinion on the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. Studies did not bear out his support for thr drug.

Dr. Phil McGraw, a psychologist, suggested that lockdowns were unnecessary. He brilliantly noted that we don't do shutdowns because of automobile accidents. McGraw may not have been required to take a class on how virus transmission occurs.

Serves as a reminder that the value of the medical advice you receive may depend on what you pay for the advice.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/celeb-docs-dr-drew-dr-oz-and-dr-phil-failed-us-during-covid-lets-leave-them-in-2020-where-they-belong?ref=scroll

It should be noted that Oz and McGraw received early support from Oprah Winfrey

https://www.thedailybeast.com/its-time-for-oprah-to-renounce-dr-phil-and-dr-oz-over-their-dangerous-coronavirus-propoganda