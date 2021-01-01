Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Several doctors known basically for appearing on television gave blockheaded advice to listeners regarding COVID.
Dr. Drew, an addiction specialist, told listeners that COVID was being overblown. He apologized after his son was infected. Dr Drew Pinsky recently announced that he is being treated for COVID.
Dr Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, known mainly for a television show, gave his opinion on the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. Studies did not bear out his support for thr drug.
Dr. Phil McGraw, a psychologist, suggested that lockdowns were unnecessary. He brilliantly noted that we don't do shutdowns because of automobile accidents. McGraw may not have been required to take a class on how virus transmission occurs.
Serves as a reminder that the value of the medical advice you receive may depend on what you pay for the advice.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/celeb-docs-dr-drew-dr-oz-and-dr-phil-failed-us-during-covid-lets-leave-them-in-2020-where-they-belong?ref=scroll
It should be noted that Oz and McGraw received early support from Oprah Winfrey
https://www.thedailybeast.com/its-time-for-oprah-to-renounce-dr-phil-and-dr-oz-over-their-dangerous-coronavirus-propoganda
Comments
Thank you rmrd...
You made a very good common sense non-emotional triggering post . . .
Here's the latest from Drew Pinsky from his go-to local Los Angeles megaphone.
youtu.be/UzRqhs2z2H8 Note: Long-winded 9 minutes.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 3:49pm
These guys are pathetic
Reminds me of Geraldo getting a hyped prime time slot to open Al Capone's vault
This was followed by Geraldo getting a shock television show, along with Maury Povich, Jerry Springer et al.
Unfortunately the crazy has become the norm in Congress
We are in sad times.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:12pm
Covid Santa?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/26-belgian-retirees-die-after-visit-by-volu...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:44pm