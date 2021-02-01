Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
For six years the British website Bellingcat has promoted Ukraine’s narrative that Russia shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).
Looking back, Harry's still amazed by what happened....
How Joe Biden defied history at every turn to win. There were a lot of supposed political rules that spelled supposed doom for Biden. He won anyway by being the right candidate for a truly unique moment. Biden will be inaugurated in 19 days as 46. https://t.co/FAtYPJugCY— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 1, 2021
Polling trends haven't been favorable for Perdue and Loeffler lately.https://t.co/jNFvD5ZNhd— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 2, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
Backgrounder on tankies:https://t.co/zzMSygnasw— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 2, 2021
“The race to build bigger turbines has moved faster than many industry figures foresaw. G.E.’s Haliade-X generates almost 30 times more electricity than the first offshore machines installed off Denmark in 1991.” https://t.co/2oNMROpGDF— Omar Wasow (@owasow) January 2, 2021
ICYMI https://t.co/J2jqTDo3Xx— Bill Scher (@billscher) January 2, 2021
This sounds like an incredible stretch of the word "terrorism" to me, rather, is it not more of a "going postal" incident?
"Taylor threatened to 'pop' the employee and 'shoot up the whole church.'"— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 31, 2020
"Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask" https://t.co/ridsCavLY2
seems to me not enough are paying attention to this important bit of news about an "intentional attack" from Dec. 29:
Thousands of Colorado residents without heat after intentional attack on gas service - ABC News - https://t.co/eZDt8xc3WL via @ABC— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 30, 2020
Nuts . . .
Queens residents have reported at least five attacks from aggressive squirrels since late November. Attached is video of a squirrel trying to attack...
From NYT
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
Comments
Weird - someone thinks writing Congress would have an effect?
How 1962.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 4:57pm
The person who said that?
Well... She seems to be a very nice person who appears to be fairly well centered.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:50pm
I'm pretty self-centered myself, but I still wouldn't waste my time writing my congressperson, at least not w/o a fat check, and even then, loads of ppl bigger than me.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:06pm
IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH!
MARTIAL LAW IS FREEDOM!
DEMOCRACY IS TYRANNY!
JUSTICE IS A PARTISAN WITCH HUNT!
by NCD on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:47pm
I understand that Biden wants to remain above it all.
He will attempt to reach across the aisle
But the GOP cult is so far gone that Biden runs the risk of appearing weak.
Unless the Democrats win both seats in Georgia, the GOP insanity may worsen
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:04pm