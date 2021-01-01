Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Law Enforcement Stopped Responding to an Armed Encampment. (Note replies to Suzette's tweet below are interesting too.)
This is so interesting and a welcome perspective. But I have an incredible sense of smell (it’s a burden) and I never smelled any gasoline for all my rolling around on the ground at Red House on Mississippi. https://t.co/yOXcmZhtwv— Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) December 23, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
Backgrounder on tankies:https://t.co/zzMSygnasw— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 2, 2021
“The race to build bigger turbines has moved faster than many industry figures foresaw. G.E.’s Haliade-X generates almost 30 times more electricity than the first offshore machines installed off Denmark in 1991.” https://t.co/2oNMROpGDF— Omar Wasow (@owasow) January 2, 2021
ICYMI https://t.co/J2jqTDo3Xx— Bill Scher (@billscher) January 2, 2021
This sounds like an incredible stretch of the word "terrorism" to me, rather, is it not more of a "going postal" incident?
"Taylor threatened to 'pop' the employee and 'shoot up the whole church.'"— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 31, 2020
"Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask" https://t.co/ridsCavLY2
seems to me not enough are paying attention to this important bit of news about an "intentional attack" from Dec. 29:
Thousands of Colorado residents without heat after intentional attack on gas service - ABC News - https://t.co/eZDt8xc3WL via @ABC— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 30, 2020
Nuts . . .
Queens residents have reported at least five attacks from aggressive squirrels since late November. Attached is video of a squirrel trying to attack...
From NYT
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
There's lots to criticize in how Ben Sasse has been quiet about Trumpism for the last four years. And the both-sideism near the end falls flat. Still, I appreciate this. https://t.co/cKOUsH8rJ2— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) December 31, 2020
What signal does that send the rest of the nation?
Good discussion about California Prop 16 vote on reinstating affirmative action in college admissions. @mkurlaender & @nkwarikoo discuss what leads voters to not support race-conscious policies & view admissions as a zero-sum game. https://t.co/ahRYZwoUp1
If Texas wants to take the tech industry away from the coasts, it had better ban noncompetes.https://t.co/LsAUR6UEen— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 31, 2020
Extra creepy, almost like doing the Batman villain thing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 2:35am
Whoa.
by Orion on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 8:25am
Good song if you're gonna do it, jes saying...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 9:34am
oops I posted this on the wrong thread and didn't notice it until you guys did. Oh well, it goes with the Portland meme too, I guess?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 2:02pm
from silly "performance art" war games going on today in nearby Salem:
How many are dying in hospitals while they are typing up resources doing this?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 10:56pm
gee wonder which liberal city he is referring to:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 7:58pm
more elite gen-x's that just don't get "it" :
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 8:15pm
clearly the citizens of Portland are sick of this shit YES FROM "BOTH SIDES", but the anarchists are the main cultprit here, way past the breaking point, mayor has to crack down or get thrown out
more here, Twitter news section, enough humoring the lefty brats who no doubt include numbers from allover the country
US news 2 hours ago Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler denounces two days of violence in the city
Mayor Wheeler held a press conference on Friday in which he promised to have a tougher response to violence and vandalism in the future. The conference was held after people clashed with police and vandalized property in downtown Portland over two days starting on New Year's Eve. He specifically called out members of "antifa" and "anarchists" during his press conference.
Photo via @Oregonian
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 3:49pm