Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
“The race to build bigger turbines has moved faster than many industry figures foresaw. G.E.’s Haliade-X generates almost 30 times more electricity than the first offshore machines installed off Denmark in 1991.” https://t.co/2oNMROpGDF— Omar Wasow (@owasow) January 2, 2021
ICYMI https://t.co/J2jqTDo3Xx— Bill Scher (@billscher) January 2, 2021
This sounds like an incredible stretch of the word "terrorism" to me, rather, is it not more of a "going postal" incident?
"Taylor threatened to 'pop' the employee and 'shoot up the whole church.'"— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 31, 2020
"Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask" https://t.co/ridsCavLY2
seems to me not enough are paying attention to this important bit of news about an "intentional attack" from Dec. 29:
Thousands of Colorado residents without heat after intentional attack on gas service - ABC News - https://t.co/eZDt8xc3WL via @ABC— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 30, 2020
Nuts . . .
Queens residents have reported at least five attacks from aggressive squirrels since late November. Attached is video of a squirrel trying to attack...
From NYT
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
There's lots to criticize in how Ben Sasse has been quiet about Trumpism for the last four years. And the both-sideism near the end falls flat. Still, I appreciate this. https://t.co/cKOUsH8rJ2— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) December 31, 2020
What signal does that send the rest of the nation?
Good discussion about California Prop 16 vote on reinstating affirmative action in college admissions. @mkurlaender & @nkwarikoo discuss what leads voters to not support race-conscious policies & view admissions as a zero-sum game. https://t.co/ahRYZwoUp1
If Texas wants to take the tech industry away from the coasts, it had better ban noncompetes.https://t.co/LsAUR6UEen— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 31, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
excerpt including mention of The Greyzone:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 1:34am
Western leftism flirts more with Trotskyism and anarchism (who both look at the Spanish civil war or Rojava as a model). People from Russia or China largely seem reluctant to talk about politics the way we do here. It seems very easy to become a dissident out there. So a lot of political movements emanating from there could have an astroturf element.
by Orion on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 2:10pm
the term also has an entry on Wikipedia, including this section on "Neo-tankies":
and in The Urban Dictionary
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 1:43am
Needs to be careful -"neo-tankie" stands to be used by people critical of any military capability or war-making for good reason. While people can justly criticize the NATO operation in Libya and it's assumption, it's hard to fault it as a coalition of European states and agreement with Arab states for both goals and limits - roughly what worked for Bush Sr. in Gulf War I, and what worked for Obama in carrying out the successful 5-forces effort against ISIS. As soon as Biden said something about the US leading again, the fatalists started criticizing that the US shouldn't lead anything, that we don't have the moral blah blah blah, but nature abhors a vacuum, and we're the only ones with big enough capacity, balls/don't give a shit, and reasonable enough morals to do it. It's not perfect, and the coalition/agreement approach should limit the worst excesses, but overall it's better to leaving the field to Putin in Syria, China in Xinjiang/Asian sea, Turkey in Azerbaijan, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 4:17am
Whoa... neo-tankie shmankie...
That urban dictionary stuf is not my second language.
And all these 60 years I thought Turkey and NATO together were working for peace and security.
And while people are diverted to the area of the Xinjiang/Asian sea... ol' China and Iran have now entered a massive 25-year strategic partnership in trade, politics, culture, and security.
Plus...
Rinse and repeat every decade...
Oh and HAPPY NEW uh uh uh...
Fuggetaboutit.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 2:42pm
Erdogan backed Turkey away from NATO with Putin's encouragement, but nullifying a recent Istanbul election may have been a bridge too far.
China's running out of money, so dial back all those huge game-changing alliances and infrastructure projects.
Putin has a reckoning coming.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 3:52pm
the mayor of Portland isn't talking about "tankies" but he IS finally using the words "antifa" and "anarchists". Had enough, no more of this shit, finally cracking down hard, take your show elsewhere:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 3:53pm