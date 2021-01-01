Law Enforcement Stopped Responding to an Armed Encampment. (Note replies to Suzette's tweet below are interesting too.)
This is so interesting and a welcome perspective. But I have an incredible sense of smell (it’s a burden) and I never smelled any gasoline for all my rolling around on the ground at Red House on Mississippi. https://t.co/yOXcmZhtwv
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
What signal does that send the rest of the nation?
Good discussion about California Prop 16 vote on reinstating affirmative action in college admissions. @mkurlaender & @nkwarikoo discuss what leads voters to not support race-conscious policies & view admissions as a zero-sum game. https://t.co/ahRYZwoUp1
A German army officer used shoe shine and makeup to pose as a refugee in 2017. The ruse, prosecutors say, was part of a far-right plot. The officer says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His case mirrors the story of Germany itself. https://t.co/lvljd9jsqc
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
Comments
Extra creepy, almost like doing the Batman villain thing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 2:35am
Whoa.
by Orion on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 8:25am
Good song if you're gonna do it, jes saying...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 9:34am
oops I posted this on the wrong thread and didn't notice it until you guys did. Oh well, it goes with the Portland meme too, I guess?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 2:02pm
from silly "performance art" war games going on today in nearby Salem:
How many are dying in hospitals while they are typing up resources doing this?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 7:45pm
gee wonder which liberal city he is referring to:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 7:58pm
more elite gen-x's that just don't get "it" :
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 8:15pm