Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
My first thread on topic is here and in the 75 comments posted from Sept. 3 to Nov. 9, 2020, has plenty of content that is still quite useful
[LEARNING ABOUT EXTREMISTS] DOH! EXCUSE ME, MR. NANCE
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:25pm
Expert JJ MacNabb retweeted this contrarian commentary on the above story:
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:34pm
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:30pm
"Very fine people on both sides" ...?
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:05pm
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:22pm
OIC, the above is part of promotion of their new book:
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:58pm
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:57pm
Tech companies under pressure to ban far-right forum used for militia organizing
MyMilitia users have posted threats against protesters and lawmakers, and experts say it’s a dangerous recruitment tool
By Kari Paul @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 13
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:06am
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:09am
My brothers gave up "playing army" once they were in junior high school:
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:52pm
(retweeted by Lincoln Project's Reed Galen)
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:17pm
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:25pm
Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:30pm
More playing army, real guns, both sides:
Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:34pm
cross-link: PORTLAND: IN AMERICA’S WHITEST CITY, BLACK ACTIVISTS STRUGGLE TO SEPARATE THEMSELVES FROM ANARCHISTS
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:34pm
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:05pm
by historian Oliver Bateman & Malcolm Kyeyune:
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 3:16am
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:47pm
I don't feel like looking at all the other shit from the DC boys playing war in the streets from yesterday., just using this as a marker that it happened. Wish they would all go home and stay home. These are not real "terrorists", and yes, both sides they are immature brats that all need to do some time if they are going to keep it up. Or go watch West Side Story and play some video games.
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 2:15pm
More goofballs on both sides:
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:36pm
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 3:11pm
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:56pm
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:28pm
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 5:45am
also see NYTimes piece on Germany which I put on "In the News" as well:
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 5:19am
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 5:41pm
On Black Identity extremist groups being confused with BLM related groups by some media:
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 6:01pm