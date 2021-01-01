Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
From NYT
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
There's lots to criticize in how Ben Sasse has been quiet about Trumpism for the last four years. And the both-sideism near the end falls flat. Still, I appreciate this. https://t.co/cKOUsH8rJ2— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) December 31, 2020
What signal does that send the rest of the nation?
Good discussion about California Prop 16 vote on reinstating affirmative action in college admissions. @mkurlaender & @nkwarikoo discuss what leads voters to not support race-conscious policies & view admissions as a zero-sum game. https://t.co/ahRYZwoUp1
If Texas wants to take the tech industry away from the coasts, it had better ban noncompetes.https://t.co/LsAUR6UEen— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 31, 2020
@ NYPost.com, Dec. 30, with video
BMW driver recounts run-in with NYC bike gang: ‘They’re going to kill us’— Brian Lancet (@blanc2618) December 30, 2020
https://t.co/BxM4LiGHmC
Mass die-off of birds in south-western US 'caused by starvation' https://t.co/4CycE6YL27— The Guardian (@guardian) December 26, 2020
A German army officer used shoe shine and makeup to pose as a refugee in 2017. The ruse, prosecutors say, was part of a far-right plot. The officer says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His case mirrors the story of Germany itself. https://t.co/lvljd9jsqc— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) December 30, 2020
Not @TheOnion ... https://t.co/324cSllHMs— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 30, 2020
BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with #COVID19 #lagov #la05 #lalege https://t.co/DaUG9XAPOT via @thenewsstar
From the WaPo
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A 2015 Washington Post examination of police-department changes compelled by the Justice Department found that the departments modernized some aspects of policing, but had a limited impact on the use of force.
From HuffPost
A federal judge on Monday ordered two Georgia counties to reverse a decision removing thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
EXCLUSIVE: For years, human rights activists feared the Xinjiang detention facilities doubled as work camps.— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 28, 2020
For the first time, satellite photos confirm China has built acres of factories inside the compounds, facilitating forced labor on a vast scale. https://t.co/ZzSeA5Ho8V
not an op-ed - news article by two reporters for NYTimes' Business section
Kentucky Is Hurting as Its Senators Limit or Oppose Federal Aid .. maybe they should stop re-electing them https://t.co/Yxw4OUbj8T— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Ben Sasse hails from there tho not exactly a hard liner.
by Orion on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 11:05am