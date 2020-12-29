    Prairie Porn Companion: Admiring & Deconstructing Ingalls & the Frontier

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 11:00pm |

    An overdose on homegrown crafts and living. Though once you get past "Ingalls was a product of her time", there's not too much to criticize except "don't do this at home in 2020, kids... at least the racial tropes, not the cookies." (As if we didn't have Eagles & Neil Young songs in the 70s noting the rapaciousness of our conquest if the West)

    https://www.salon.com/2020/12/29/little-house-of-maybe-american-masters-...

    Comments

    You can't lose with a headline like that. :P


    by Orion on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 11:36am

    Idunno, kinda leaves me, er, exposed...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 2:02pm

    Northern exposure?


    by Orion on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 10:23am

    Bluegrass loses Tony Rice, the kind of act & talent that used to thrill Prairie Home listeners:

    https://bluegrasstoday.com/tony-rice-passes/


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 3:40pm

    Latest Comments

    more