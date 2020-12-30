LTI - Lingua Tertii Imnperii, Victor Klemperer, was a Professor of Literature at the Dresden University of Technology who lived in Dresden throughout WW2. He wrote "The Language of the Third Reich: A Philologist's Notebook" post-WW2. He also kept a daily diary of the Nazi years in which he made observations of the use and progression of demagogic propaganda produced by the Nazis in Germany as the nation sank into destruction.

There are many, many examples of how Donald Trump has used lies, self praise, deflection, attacks and diabolically black or celestially white descriptions to indoctrinate his cult, in a fashion similar to the LTI.

Below is an analysis of of one Tweet Trump made yesterday, with Klemperer's description of Nazi propaganda which he noted in his diary in February, 1938.

Trump, yesterday, see also link:

It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government. We have not only developed the vaccines, including putting up money to move the process along quickly, but gotten them to the states. Biden failed with Swine Flu!

Klemperer, from LTI, Wikipedia:

February 19, 1938 - ...the basic principle of the whole language of the Third Reich became apparent to me: a bad conscience; its triad: defending oneself, praising oneself, accusing - never a moment of calm testimony.

Breakdown analysis of the triad:

One

Trump - "It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government." LTI - "defending oneself"

Two

Trump - "We have not only developed the vaccines, including putting up money to move the process along quickly, but gotten them to the states." LTI - "praising oneself"

Three