Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
My first thread on topic is here and in the 75 comments posted from Sept. 3 to Nov. 9, 2020, has plenty of content that is still quite useful
[LEARNING ABOUT EXTREMISTS] DOH! EXCUSE ME, MR. NANCE
I'll start the new thread in comments.
A German army officer used shoe shine and makeup to pose as a refugee in 2017. The ruse, prosecutors say, was part of a far-right plot. The officer says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His case mirrors the story of Germany itself. https://t.co/lvljd9jsqc— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) December 30, 2020
Not @TheOnion ... https://t.co/324cSllHMs— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 30, 2020
BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with #COVID19 #lagov #la05 #lalege https://t.co/DaUG9XAPOT via @thenewsstar
From the WaPo
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A 2015 Washington Post examination of police-department changes compelled by the Justice Department found that the departments modernized some aspects of policing, but had a limited impact on the use of force.
From HuffPost
A federal judge on Monday ordered two Georgia counties to reverse a decision removing thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
EXCLUSIVE: For years, human rights activists feared the Xinjiang detention facilities doubled as work camps.— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 28, 2020
For the first time, satellite photos confirm China has built acres of factories inside the compounds, facilitating forced labor on a vast scale. https://t.co/ZzSeA5Ho8V
not an op-ed - news article by two reporters for NYTimes' Business section
Kentucky Is Hurting as Its Senators Limit or Oppose Federal Aid .. maybe they should stop re-electing them https://t.co/Yxw4OUbj8T— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2020
It's really this simple: if you want $1,400 you have to harass your Senators tonight or tomorrow morning
By Lisa Mascaro & Jill Colvin for the A.P. via detroitnews.com, Dec. 28, updated 6:14 pm
The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Here’s our estimate of how $25 billion in emergency rental assistance will be allocated to states and territories: https://t.co/wn9PVLeThy pic.twitter.com/rmMY5Qb7vr— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) December 28, 2020
On the first day of Congress’ freshman orientation, 4 incoming GOP reps realized they shared a special connection: All had first- or second-hand experience living in communist or socialist countries.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 28, 2020
The quartet is positioning itself as a conservative counterweight to The Squad. https://t.co/7p3FPa5hL6
Bluster . . .
We keep asking what the next wave of technology will be. I think we underrate the possibility that the answer is "military technology".— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 28, 2020
That's inherently scary.https://t.co/nWQXJimcUU
A huge objective of the Nazis was to co-opt Jewish ideas and make them Aryan, hence the very term National Socialism. Hans Asperger was no exception and his fatal assessment of socially adverse youth was simply a weaponized copy of Jewish child psychiatrist Grunya Sukhareva's ideas.
"It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen."
By David Cohen @ Politico.com, Dec. 27
"This is a scam," said Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of continued efforts by President Donald Trump and some House Republicans to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Kinzinger, speaking Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," said: "The reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election," and added that even if there were reasons to do so, there is not a constitutional mechanism to overturn a presidential election after states have formally certified their results.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:25pm
Expert JJ MacNabb retweeted this contrarian commentary on the above story:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:30pm
"Very fine people on both sides" ...?
by NCD on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:05pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:22pm
OIC, the above is part of promotion of their new book:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:58pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:57pm
Tech companies under pressure to ban far-right forum used for militia organizing
MyMilitia users have posted threats against protesters and lawmakers, and experts say it’s a dangerous recruitment tool
By Kari Paul @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 13
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:09am
My brothers gave up "playing army" once they were in junior high school:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:52pm
(retweeted by Lincoln Project's Reed Galen)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:25pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:30pm
More playing army, real guns, both sides:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:34pm
cross-link: PORTLAND: IN AMERICA’S WHITEST CITY, BLACK ACTIVISTS STRUGGLE TO SEPARATE THEMSELVES FROM ANARCHISTS
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:34pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:05pm
by historian Oliver Bateman & Malcolm Kyeyune:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 3:16am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:47pm
I don't feel like looking at all the other shit from the DC boys playing war in the streets from yesterday., just using this as a marker that it happened. Wish they would all go home and stay home. These are not real "terrorists", and yes, both sides they are immature brats that all need to do some time if they are going to keep it up. Or go watch West Side Story and play some video games.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 2:15pm
More goofballs on both sides:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:36pm
more same:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 3:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:56pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 5:45am
also see NYTimes piece on Germany which I put on "In the News" as well:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 5:19am