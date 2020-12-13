Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with #COVID19 #lagov #la05 #lalege https://t.co/DaUG9XAPOT via @thenewsstar
From the WaPo
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A 2015 Washington Post examination of police-department changes compelled by the Justice Department found that the departments modernized some aspects of policing, but had a limited impact on the use of force.
From HuffPost
A federal judge on Monday ordered two Georgia counties to reverse a decision removing thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
EXCLUSIVE: For years, human rights activists feared the Xinjiang detention facilities doubled as work camps.— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 28, 2020
For the first time, satellite photos confirm China has built acres of factories inside the compounds, facilitating forced labor on a vast scale. https://t.co/ZzSeA5Ho8V
not an op-ed - news article by two reporters for NYTimes' Business section
Kentucky Is Hurting as Its Senators Limit or Oppose Federal Aid .. maybe they should stop re-electing them https://t.co/Yxw4OUbj8T— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2020
It's really this simple: if you want $1,400 you have to harass your Senators tonight or tomorrow morning
By Lisa Mascaro & Jill Colvin for the A.P. via detroitnews.com, Dec. 28, updated 6:14 pm
The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Here’s our estimate of how $25 billion in emergency rental assistance will be allocated to states and territories: https://t.co/wn9PVLeThy pic.twitter.com/rmMY5Qb7vr— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) December 28, 2020
On the first day of Congress’ freshman orientation, 4 incoming GOP reps realized they shared a special connection: All had first- or second-hand experience living in communist or socialist countries.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 28, 2020
The quartet is positioning itself as a conservative counterweight to The Squad. https://t.co/7p3FPa5hL6
Bluster . . .
We keep asking what the next wave of technology will be. I think we underrate the possibility that the answer is "military technology".— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 28, 2020
That's inherently scary.https://t.co/nWQXJimcUU
A huge objective of the Nazis was to co-opt Jewish ideas and make them Aryan, hence the very term National Socialism. Hans Asperger was no exception and his fatal assessment of socially adverse youth was simply a weaponized copy of Jewish child psychiatrist Grunya Sukhareva's ideas.
"It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen."
By David Cohen @ Politico.com, Dec. 27
"This is a scam," said Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of continued efforts by President Donald Trump and some House Republicans to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Kinzinger, speaking Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," said: "The reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election," and added that even if there were reasons to do so, there is not a constitutional mechanism to overturn a presidential election after states have formally certified their results.
[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/21/2020 - 11:53pm with "Fauci warns against 'overreacting' to new strain," ending12/27/2020 - 10:32am with "December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days."]
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 8:12pm
Russians will FIND PROOF Fake News Deep State Biden conspiracy MILLIONS and MILLIONS ballots (LEGAL FOR ME!) Bigly Huge Historic Crimes to be EXPOSED in CONGRESS SOON! I DO NOT QUIT! I WILL WIN! Stand Up and STAND BY and $end All You Have TODAY for MY FIGHT! GOD BLESS [email protected]
by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 10:53pm
Am I the only one who would like a look at these hacks?
Seriously, it sounds like the kind of stuff we Americans deserve to see. Especially if they are secret.
by CVille Dem on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:00pm
C'Ville, Blumenthal not pleased after classified briefing today, see over here on my news thread on the hacks
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 5:47pm
Trump bad luck in NY court
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:09pm
fwiw, Palmer Report version of holiday cheer:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:46am
Detroit chasing Trump now
Beware whose tail you pull, Don
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 1:54am
and then there's these guys, and something just tells me they got better lawyers
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:45am
Hope they're asking damages
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:14am
another!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 6:19pm
Paul Behrends, Mikhail Lesin - Twins from different Russian mothers?
(reminded of initial reports that Lesin "fell down drunk and hit his head". Then with autopsy allowed a bit more like Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide" or worse. At least didn't fall off balcony of hotel room - that was getting old...)
But sure, accidents do happen.
https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/12/paul-behrends-former-staff-member-of-...
https://www.businessinsider.com/new-details-mikhail-lesin-vladimir-putin...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/putins-media-czar-was-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:16am
Josh Marshall retweeted:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:00am
side note I find interesting: Elias (Lawyer fighting for Democrats and voting rights for all.@DemocracyDocket Founder) passed 400,000 followers on Twitter 5 hrs. ago and is already over 401K. That's simply amazing to me given what he tweets about!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:09am
#DiaperDonald refusing to leave the throne.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:41am
Barr's Pardonpalooza? Xmas Eve drop fer shoor
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 3:22pm
Hard to pardon that one
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 7:35pm
How'd Mitch win so well?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:16am
While Fox quickly covers for it's anti-Dominion smears, perhaps trying to avoid another Seth Rich lawsuit loss... though not too convincingly.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:31am
Did they misdirect to the wrong voting machines?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 12:31pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 6:31pm
Sydney Powell/Lin Wood kray kray - voting machine edition
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:04pm
now this REALLY sounds like a podcast that might be worth listening to:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:44pm
Did find it a shame Seth's last 1 or 2 got overshadowed. I mean, there was Bolton's book in the summer and who else? Don't know if he specifically picked up on the illegal Egyptian funding of Trump towards campaign end 2016, but he certainly had much more eye on the Mideast influences (including Israel) rather than just the Russian stuff that's gotten most attention
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:48pm
Powell is not Trump's lawyer, she is like a secret friend or a secret agent or a secret Santa or a secret Kraken or something:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:32pm
A bit sexist, but "be careful of a woman scorned". Powell comes across as a total incompetent ditz, yet somehow she has this amazing staying power. ((how she didn't get thrown off the Flynn case or sanctioned by Sullivan after patently false filing after another seems incredible to start. That she rose from the ashes after the public disavowal is another, not that Manafort or Stone et al actually went away when supposedly given the boot)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:41pm
Is it me, or does this look like a scene from an Agatha Christie book?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 7:51pm
Pretty freaky to think of Powell playing to such an ardent desire for affirmation and possibility. She moves beyond the event horizon.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 7:10pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:24pm
leakers tales to WaPo of the ragtag crew of conspirators currently operational:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:00pm
key quote confirming it is as most of us suspect
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:04pm
a madcap "whoever is available", might accept and might be friendly to fill jobs necessary for transition?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:30pm
Trump grants clemency to 20 people, including three ex-GOP members of Congress and two men convicted in the Russia probe
By Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:32 p.m. EST
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:36pm
on the 4 military contractor pardons-were Blackwater under Erik Prince
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 8:45pm
Seth Ambramson
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:48pm
oh
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:06pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:49pm
Oldie but goodie?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 3:34am
On the 2nd Day of Pardon-palooza our true Prez gave to we...
Gonna be tough by the time we get to 12, i tell ya...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 1:32am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 1:59am
substantial Christmas gifts for pro-Israel goyische administrations:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 10:49pm
oh wait doh I forgot all about the Kushner son-in-law!
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 11:48pm