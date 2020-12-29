Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Not @TheOnion ... https://t.co/324cSllHMs— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 30, 2020
BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with #COVID19 #lagov #la05 #lalege https://t.co/DaUG9XAPOT via @thenewsstar
From the WaPo
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A 2015 Washington Post examination of police-department changes compelled by the Justice Department found that the departments modernized some aspects of policing, but had a limited impact on the use of force.
From HuffPost
A federal judge on Monday ordered two Georgia counties to reverse a decision removing thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
EXCLUSIVE: For years, human rights activists feared the Xinjiang detention facilities doubled as work camps.— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 28, 2020
For the first time, satellite photos confirm China has built acres of factories inside the compounds, facilitating forced labor on a vast scale. https://t.co/ZzSeA5Ho8V
not an op-ed - news article by two reporters for NYTimes' Business section
Kentucky Is Hurting as Its Senators Limit or Oppose Federal Aid .. maybe they should stop re-electing them https://t.co/Yxw4OUbj8T— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2020
It's really this simple: if you want $1,400 you have to harass your Senators tonight or tomorrow morning
By Lisa Mascaro & Jill Colvin for the A.P. via detroitnews.com, Dec. 28, updated 6:14 pm
The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Here’s our estimate of how $25 billion in emergency rental assistance will be allocated to states and territories: https://t.co/wn9PVLeThy pic.twitter.com/rmMY5Qb7vr— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) December 28, 2020
On the first day of Congress’ freshman orientation, 4 incoming GOP reps realized they shared a special connection: All had first- or second-hand experience living in communist or socialist countries.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 28, 2020
The quartet is positioning itself as a conservative counterweight to The Squad. https://t.co/7p3FPa5hL6
Bluster . . .
We keep asking what the next wave of technology will be. I think we underrate the possibility that the answer is "military technology".— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 28, 2020
That's inherently scary.https://t.co/nWQXJimcUU
A huge objective of the Nazis was to co-opt Jewish ideas and make them Aryan, hence the very term National Socialism. Hans Asperger was no exception and his fatal assessment of socially adverse youth was simply a weaponized copy of Jewish child psychiatrist Grunya Sukhareva's ideas.
"It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen."
By David Cohen @ Politico.com, Dec. 27
"This is a scam," said Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of continued efforts by President Donald Trump and some House Republicans to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Kinzinger, speaking Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," said: "The reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election," and added that even if there were reasons to do so, there is not a constitutional mechanism to overturn a presidential election after states have formally certified their results.
[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/21/2020 - 11:53pm with "Fauci warns against 'overreacting' to new strain," ending12/27/2020 - 10:32am with "December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days."]
Comments
Another voice on the same subject: Biden’s nominee is a drone assassin who played a key role in covering up the U.S. torture program, write Medea Benjamin and Marcy Winograd.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 5:34pm
Seeing "China hawk" at the top of an article the same day I see a breaking expose on Chinese putting forced factory work inside it's concentration camps for Uyghurs/Muslims gives me great cognitive dissonance. Accusations of "Endless War" and how a gasp 15,000 troop increase in the Pacific while China extends it's fleet and builds new islands near the Phillipines to claim is more bizarre. I then recalled their bitter attack on Flournoy for gasp making money and building up a defense consultancy over 5 years after 25 years of cabinet level defense positions in Washington (note, unlike Manafort she didn't help lock up a foreign elected leader or promote illegal hidden partnerships with Russia - which must make her bad). I'm sure Consortium is against anyone effective in Defense or Security. Whether any of their points are still actually valid is another question. A quick search on Emptywheel brings up no mention of Haines during and Marcy's pretty strong on noting abuses such as FISA in illegally extending gov surveillance, etc...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 10:38pm
All three articles are by authors critical of our country’s foreign policy. Should American FP under Biden be above examination or criticism? Are Biden’s appointees automatically good and exempt from criticism because Trump had even worse people in key positions? Are the career paths of the article’s subjects misreported? If correctly reported do the positions they have taken, the policies they have supported, the statements they have uttered, the revolving doors they have walked through, the people and organizations they have worked for, the people they have hired, the clients they have taken on, etc, etc, tell us anything about them that we ought to know? And what of value are egregious strawman aspersions against Consortium for publishing these articles intended to add?
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 12:54am