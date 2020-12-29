Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with #COVID19 #lagov #la05 #lalege https://t.co/DaUG9XAPOT via @thenewsstar— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) December 30, 2020
Not @TheOnion ... https://t.co/324cSllHMs— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 30, 2020
BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with #COVID19 #lagov #la05 #lalege https://t.co/DaUG9XAPOT via @thenewsstar
From the WaPo
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A 2015 Washington Post examination of police-department changes compelled by the Justice Department found that the departments modernized some aspects of policing, but had a limited impact on the use of force.
From HuffPost
A federal judge on Monday ordered two Georgia counties to reverse a decision removing thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
EXCLUSIVE: For years, human rights activists feared the Xinjiang detention facilities doubled as work camps.— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 28, 2020
For the first time, satellite photos confirm China has built acres of factories inside the compounds, facilitating forced labor on a vast scale. https://t.co/ZzSeA5Ho8V
not an op-ed - news article by two reporters for NYTimes' Business section
Kentucky Is Hurting as Its Senators Limit or Oppose Federal Aid .. maybe they should stop re-electing them https://t.co/Yxw4OUbj8T— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2020
It's really this simple: if you want $1,400 you have to harass your Senators tonight or tomorrow morning
By Lisa Mascaro & Jill Colvin for the A.P. via detroitnews.com, Dec. 28, updated 6:14 pm
The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Here’s our estimate of how $25 billion in emergency rental assistance will be allocated to states and territories: https://t.co/wn9PVLeThy pic.twitter.com/rmMY5Qb7vr— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) December 28, 2020
On the first day of Congress’ freshman orientation, 4 incoming GOP reps realized they shared a special connection: All had first- or second-hand experience living in communist or socialist countries.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 28, 2020
The quartet is positioning itself as a conservative counterweight to The Squad. https://t.co/7p3FPa5hL6
Bluster . . .
We keep asking what the next wave of technology will be. I think we underrate the possibility that the answer is "military technology".— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 28, 2020
That's inherently scary.https://t.co/nWQXJimcUU
A huge objective of the Nazis was to co-opt Jewish ideas and make them Aryan, hence the very term National Socialism. Hans Asperger was no exception and his fatal assessment of socially adverse youth was simply a weaponized copy of Jewish child psychiatrist Grunya Sukhareva's ideas.
"It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen."
By David Cohen @ Politico.com, Dec. 27
"This is a scam," said Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of continued efforts by President Donald Trump and some House Republicans to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Kinzinger, speaking Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," said: "The reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election," and added that even if there were reasons to do so, there is not a constitutional mechanism to overturn a presidential election after states have formally certified their results.
[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/21/2020 - 11:53pm with "Fauci warns against 'overreacting' to new strain," ending12/27/2020 - 10:32am with "December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days."]
Comments
the last tweet on his own Twitter feed:
Note the article says that family photo was take Dec. 7, only twenty-two days ago.
He didn't like to wear a mask campaigning, though.
