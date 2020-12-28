Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
We keep asking what the next wave of technology will be. I think we underrate the possibility that the answer is "military technology".— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 28, 2020
That's inherently scary.https://t.co/nWQXJimcUU
From the WaPo
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A 2015 Washington Post examination of police-department changes compelled by the Justice Department found that the departments modernized some aspects of policing, but had a limited impact on the use of force.
From HuffPost
A federal judge on Monday ordered two Georgia counties to reverse a decision removing thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
EXCLUSIVE: For years, human rights activists feared the Xinjiang detention facilities doubled as work camps.— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 28, 2020
For the first time, satellite photos confirm China has built acres of factories inside the compounds, facilitating forced labor on a vast scale. https://t.co/ZzSeA5Ho8V
not an op-ed - news article by two reporters for NYTimes' Business section
Kentucky Is Hurting as Its Senators Limit or Oppose Federal Aid .. maybe they should stop re-electing them https://t.co/Yxw4OUbj8T— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2020
It's really this simple: if you want $1,400 you have to harass your Senators tonight or tomorrow morning
By Lisa Mascaro & Jill Colvin for the A.P. via detroitnews.com, Dec. 28, updated 6:14 pm
The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Here’s our estimate of how $25 billion in emergency rental assistance will be allocated to states and territories: https://t.co/wn9PVLeThy pic.twitter.com/rmMY5Qb7vr— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) December 28, 2020
On the first day of Congress’ freshman orientation, 4 incoming GOP reps realized they shared a special connection: All had first- or second-hand experience living in communist or socialist countries.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 28, 2020
The quartet is positioning itself as a conservative counterweight to The Squad. https://t.co/7p3FPa5hL6
Bluster . . .
A huge objective of the Nazis was to co-opt Jewish ideas and make them Aryan, hence the very term National Socialism. Hans Asperger was no exception and his fatal assessment of socially adverse youth was simply a weaponized copy of Jewish child psychiatrist Grunya Sukhareva's ideas.
"It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen."
By David Cohen @ Politico.com, Dec. 27
"This is a scam," said Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of continued efforts by President Donald Trump and some House Republicans to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Kinzinger, speaking Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," said: "The reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election," and added that even if there were reasons to do so, there is not a constitutional mechanism to overturn a presidential election after states have formally certified their results.
[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/21/2020 - 11:53pm with "Fauci warns against 'overreacting' to new strain," ending12/27/2020 - 10:32am with "December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days."]
"...raising the odds that the government could shut down on Tuesday and the economy could suffer a devastating shock in the final days of his presidency." https://t.co/PkVeVD5jgt— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 27, 2020
Law Enforcement Stopped Responding to an Armed Encampment. (Note replies to Suzette's tweet below are interesting too.)
This is so interesting and a welcome perspective. But I have an incredible sense of smell (it’s a burden) and I never smelled any gasoline for all my rolling around on the ground at Red House on Mississippi. https://t.co/yOXcmZhtwv— Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) December 23, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 1:37am
Except wars of the future already fought at the ballot box, and with AI, deep fakes and what not, it will only get worse.
To paraphrase Stalin, it's not who votes but who counts.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:44am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 8:52am
We palways prepare to fight the last war, not the aerobics class that's coming.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 6:03pm
oh geez glad I decided to stay thru 1 1/2 minutes when the whole crew appears..
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 7:09pm