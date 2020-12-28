Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Taken way too soon . . .
Victor Trujillo - Familia forever
Big Vic was one of the most easy going, selfless,
always smiling, nicest person you could ever meet.
This was the last time we were with him in person. Covid.
Poetry can drive you mad.
Or it can make you sad or glad.
So this is all I have to add.
I've always egotistically thought that my Lives Collide
I penned a decade earlier was similar in nature to
Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s Populist Manifesto No. 1.
Here's a short snippet of Ferlinghetti’s manifesto.
We have seen the best minds of our generation
destroyed by boredom at poetry readings.
Poetry isn’t a secret society,
It isn’t a temple either.
Secret words & chants won’t do any longer.
The hour of coming is over,
the time of keening come,
a time for keening & rejoicing
over the coming end
of industrial civilization
which is bad for earth & Man.
Time now to face outward
in the full lotus position
with eyes wide open…
Now… with eyes wide open…
Believe it if you need it... or leave it if you don't
~OGD~
