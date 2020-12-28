Taken way too soon . . .

Victor Trujillo - Familia forever

Big Vic was one of the most easy going, selfless,

always smiling, nicest person you could ever meet.

This was the last time we were with him in person. Covid.

Poetry can drive you mad. Or it can make you sad or glad. So this is all I have to add.

I've always egotistically thought that my Lives Collide

I penned a decade earlier was similar in nature to

Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s Populist Manifesto No. 1.

Here's a short snippet of Ferlinghetti’s manifesto.

We have seen the best minds of our generation

destroyed by boredom at poetry readings.

Poetry isn’t a secret society,

It isn’t a temple either.

Secret words & chants won’t do any longer.

The hour of coming is over,

the time of keening come,

a time for keening & rejoicing

over the coming end

of industrial civilization

which is bad for earth & Man.

Time now to face outward

in the full lotus position

with eyes wide open… Entire piece

Now… with eyes wide open…

Believe it if you need it... or leave it if you don't

~OGD~

