    In Memory of Victor Trujillo 1972 - 2020 Poetry? What can you say about poetry?

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 8:06pm |

    Taken way too soon . . .

    Victor Trujillo - Familia forever

    Big Vic was one of the most easy going, selfless,
    always smiling, nicest person you could ever meet.
    This was the last time we were with him in person. Covid.

    Poetry can drive you mad.

    Or it can make you sad or glad.

    So this is all I have to add.

     

    I've always egotistically thought that my Lives Collide
    I penned a decade earlier was similar in nature to
    Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s Populist Manifesto No. 1.

    Here's a short snippet of Ferlinghetti’s manifesto.

    We have seen the best minds of our generation
    destroyed by boredom at poetry readings.
    Poetry isn’t a secret society,
    It isn’t a temple either.
    Secret words & chants won’t do any longer.
    The hour of coming is over,
    the time of keening come,
    a time for keening & rejoicing
    over the coming end
    of industrial civilization
    which is bad for earth & Man.
    Time now to face outward
    in the full lotus position
    with eyes wide open…

    Entire piece

     

    Now… with eyes wide open…

     

      Believe it if you need it... or leave it if you don't

    ~OGD~

    .

    Comments

    If you wish . . .

    You can move this to the Creative corner.

     

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 1:39pm

    And why didn't you just put it there?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 1:44pm

