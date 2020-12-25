Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/21/2020 - 11:53pm with "Fauci warns against 'overreacting' to new strain," ending12/27/2020 - 10:32am with "December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days."]
RATIONING CARE has begun in Southern California w/ 0% ICU beds in many hospitals. This is from a Pasadena, CA hospital declaring to all patients that #COVID19 emergency rationing of care has begun.— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 27, 2020
Care will be prioritized by survival likelihood. Sobering. We are now here. pic.twitter.com/55cJT3zuUo
We keep asking what the next wave of technology will be. I think we underrate the possibility that the answer is "military technology".— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 28, 2020
That's inherently scary.https://t.co/nWQXJimcUU
A huge objective of the Nazis was to co-opt Jewish ideas and make them Aryan, hence the very term National Socialism. Hans Asperger was no exception and his fatal assessment of socially adverse youth was simply a weaponized copy of Jewish child psychiatrist Grunya Sukhareva's ideas.
"It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen."
By David Cohen @ Politico.com, Dec. 27
"This is a scam," said Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of continued efforts by President Donald Trump and some House Republicans to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Kinzinger, speaking Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," said: "The reality is there is no impetus to overthrow an election," and added that even if there were reasons to do so, there is not a constitutional mechanism to overturn a presidential election after states have formally certified their results.
[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/21/2020 - 11:53pm with "Fauci warns against 'overreacting' to new strain," ending12/27/2020 - 10:32am with "December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days."]
"...raising the odds that the government could shut down on Tuesday and the economy could suffer a devastating shock in the final days of his presidency." https://t.co/PkVeVD5jgt— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 27, 2020
Law Enforcement Stopped Responding to an Armed Encampment. (Note replies to Suzette's tweet below are interesting too.)
This is so interesting and a welcome perspective. But I have an incredible sense of smell (it’s a burden) and I never smelled any gasoline for all my rolling around on the ground at Red House on Mississippi. https://t.co/yOXcmZhtwv— Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) December 23, 2020
“I learned long ago I gotta throw the first punch. And I learned long ago why I’m justified in throwing the first punch. Don’t look up here like, ‘Oh, police brutality.’ People I hit you wish you could hit, trust me.” https://t.co/sDuqUIGhRh— Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) December 26, 2020
TRUMP TODAY !! GREATEST OF ALL TIME (EVER IN HISTORY!) & OUR REPUBLICAN STALIN!
“Justice” Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th.
@realdonaldtrump
Chas Freeman, who served in top State Department positions and as Richard Nixon’s chief interpreter on his historic 1972 visit to China, discusses the state of US-China relations and flashpoints such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.
Great review by @sullydish of Edmund Fawcett's book on conservatism. "The survival of a moderate conservatism, a conservatism that accepts and is comfortable with modernity and liberal democracy, is indispensable to the stability of our polity as a whole." https://t.co/kOTXGfdHpJ— Bill King (@DivertimentoNo2) December 24, 2020
By Yihyun Jeong & Brinley Hineman @ Nashville Tennessean, updated 12/25/20, 12:37 pm
Nashville authorities believe an explosion that occurred in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning was an "intentional act" and sparked by a vehicle blast.
Police came across a suspicious RV parked outside a nearby AT&T building near Second Avenue and Commerce Street before 6 a.m., when initially responding to calls of shots fired in the area, said Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron.
Here’s How the Town Fought Back
By Brian Vincent @ Quillette.com, Dec. 20
[....] I came here from the United States nearly 20 years ago, one stop on an epic three-and-a-half-year rock-climbing road trip [....] At the time, Squamish was regarded by urbanites as little more than a whistle stop on the way to Whistler [....] Throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Squamish got hit by an economic downturn, an upsurge in domestic violence and other forms of crime, and hard drugs [....]
"The median household incomes of Syrian Americans ($74,047), Korean Americans ($76,674), Indonesian Americans ($93,501), Taiwanese Americans ($102,405), and Filipino Americans ($100,273) are all significantly higher than that of whites ($69,823)" https://t.co/tiE0zGdUHX— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 23, 2020
By Scott Shackford @ Reason.com, Dec. 23
For the seventh year in a row, census figures show residents moving out of Illinois in significant numbers. New estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the state's population in 2020 declined at a rate not seen since World War II. Perhaps demanding that your excessively taxed residents give the government even more money is not the best way to keep those residents in your state amid a pandemic that has shut down massive chunks of the economy.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/27/2020 - 6:30pm
Oregon Hospitals Didn't Have Shortages. So Why Were Disabled People Denied Care?
investigative report by Joseph Shapiro @ NPR.org, Dec. 21 (7 min. audio available as well as text
MORE RELATED HERE:
As Hospitals Fear Being Overwhelmed By COVID-19, Do The Disabled Get The Same Access?
One Man's COVID-19 Death Raises The Worst Fears Of Many People With Disabilities
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/27/2020 - 7:02pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/27/2020 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:09am
dupe deleted
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:22am
new variant spreading worldwide like crazy:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:46am